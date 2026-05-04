We put Chery Q to the test in Wuhu

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the centre of the Chery’s spotlight sits the Q, known in some global markets as the QQ. This compact electric model is being positioned as a fresh and rather bold interpretation of what an entry-level electric vehicle can be. Built on a dedicated electric platform, the Q aims to combine eye-catching design with the kind of modern tech that drivers increasingly expect, wrapped up in a package that feels approachable rather than intimidating.

I was able to get up close to the car during an event at Chery headquarters in Wuhu, China.

While the Q is compact in size, it certainly does not behave that way when it comes to space. Inside, one feels a noticeable sense of roominess that challenges the usual expectations of a vehicle in this segment. The cabin has been designed with comfort and practicality in mind, creating an environment that feels airy rather than cramped.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Technology is, of course, a major talking point. The Q introduces a more intuitive user experience, powered by advanced, AI-driven systems that aim to simplify daily driving. Connectivity sits at the heart of this experience, ensuring that the vehicle feels like an extension of modern digital life rather than something separate from it. Safety has also not been overlooked, with features like a 540-degree panoramic camera and a suite of driver assistance systems, working in the background to boost confidence behind the wheel.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It must be stated upfront that this is not merely a concept car, destined to remain under bright lights. The Q is expected to make its way to South Africa later this year, offering a more accessible gateway into electric mobility for local buyers. That accessibility could prove to be a key factor as interest in new energy vehicles continues to grow across the market, especially with fuel price increases.

Adding a personal touch to the experience, we were given the opportunity to put the Q to the test at driving track in Wuhu Experiencing the vehicle in its home environment provided a valuable glimpse into how it performs in real-world conditions, rather than it being admired in a static display.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Q held its own on the track. My co-driver, Willem van der Putte, group motoring coordinator for Independent Media, ensured we maintained powerful speed through the bends, and demonstrated the car’s ability to stop suddenly. He truly put the Q’s road handling to the test. I, on the other hand, took a calmer approach and drove the Q as I would on the roads in South Africa. In both cases, our passengers felt safe at all times, and the screaming was kept to a minimum.

The electric driving experience of the Chery Q is smooth and responsive. Power comes on instantly, as one would expect from an electric vehicle, allowing the Q to glide away from standstill with a gentle but decisive push. Around the track, it felt light on its feet and easy to manoeuvre, while the absence of engine noise added a calm, refined atmosphere inside the cabin.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The low centre of gravity, thanks to its battery placement, gives the Q a reassuring sense of stability through corners, without feeling overly stiff or uncomfortable. Regenerative braking works in the background, helping to extend the range while also contributing to a more controlled driving tempo once I got used to it. It is the kind of driving experience that wins you over with its simplicity and ease of use.

Pricing for the Chery Q will be announced once it arrives on the shores of South Africa.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.