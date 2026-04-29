Chery Tiggo V heads for SA roads

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the Beijing Auto Show 2026, Chery revealed a new model to add to its already vast range, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Chery pulled the covers off its new Tiggo V at Auto China 2026 at the Beijing Auto Show in China last week.

The global debut of the Cherry V took place on 24 April, with the show running through to 3 May 2026, giving the brand a sizeable stage to introduce something rather different.

This is not the first time the vehicle has been seen, but now it has a formal name. When it was initially revealed at the Chery Wuhu Summit in October 2025, it wore the rather cryptic name T1TP, before finally riding into the spotlight as the Tiggo V.

At first glance, the Tiggo V looks like another modern SUV, but after closer inspection the real trick becomes clear. This is a shape-shifter. Chery has designed it to move between roles with surprising ease, transforming from SUV to MPV and even edging into bakkie territory, depending on how it is configured. It is a bit like having several vehicles rolled into one, which is exactly the point.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The interior layout is focused strongly on flexibility, with seating arrangements that can be shuffled around to suit whatever the day demands. School runs, road trips, a weekend of outdoor gear, or even light business duties, the Tiggo V seems keen to raise its hand for all of it.

Verene Petersen, national marketing and communications manager for Chery South Africa, highlights a reality that will feel very familiar locally: one car is expected to do just about everything. “Across South Africa and globally, families are using a single vehicle to meet a wide range of needs, from daily commuting and school transport to long-distance travel, outdoor activities and even business use,” she says.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

“Traditional SUVs often fall short in addressing this level of versatility. The Tiggo V has been developed to address this gap. Built on the principle of ‘one vehicle for all scenarios,’ it delivers a flexible, multipurpose design that adapts effortlessly to different use cases, whether for everyday driving, family road trips, cargo transport or recreational activities.”

Beyond the clever packaging, Chery has not ignored the basics. Comfort, intelligent technology, and all-terrain ability are all part of the offering, along with a strong focus on fuel efficiency. That last point is particularly relevant for motorists in South Africa, where fuel prices and mixed driving conditions tend to keep everyone on their toes.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is also a sense that Chery has paid attention to how people use their cars. This is not only about getting from one place to another, but also about having a vehicle that can keep up with a lifestyle that rarely sits still.

A few details of the Chery V still have to be confirmed. The final name for the South African market, along with local specifications and timing, will be revealed in the coming months. For now, it is safe to say that Chery is thinking beyond the usual boxes, and perhaps even redesigning them entirely.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.