Haval brings H6 PHEV to SA

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The new SUV has an electric driving range of 106km and a total range of more than1,000km.

GWM has launched a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the Haval H6 in South Africa. The Chinese automotive brand says the SUV blends electric efficiency with long-distance capability and intelligent all-wheel-drive performance.

The model uses the GWM Hi 4 plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which combines a turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors to provide an all-wheel-drive configuration. The system produces 268kW and 760Nm in the highest-output form, while the two-wheel-drive variant delivers 240kW and 540Nm.

The Hi-4 system distributes torque between the front and rear axles, supporting traction and vehicle stability across different driving conditions.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The SUV can operate in electric-only mode or as a hybrid. The vehicle has an electric range of up to 106km (NEDC). According to Haval, the total driving range exceeds 1,000km when combining petrol and electric power.

The PHEV uses the same design language as the H6 line-up. The front includes a patterned grille, slim headlamps, and LED daytime running lights. The overall design combines sport-inspired styling elements with a conventional SUV form factor.

Tech and safety

The cabin incorporates GWM’s Coffee OS infotainment platform. The system includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen. Connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a nine-speaker audio system. Front and rear USB charging ports are included.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The H6 PHEV includes electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a heated multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, and rear seats with a centre armrest and cup holders.

The SUV has a range of safety features and advanced driver assistance systems. These include a 540-degree panoramic camera system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane assistance systems, driver fatigue monitoring, and electronic stability control. The vehicle is equipped with multiple airbags, run-flat tyres, and a head-up display.

Warranty and pricing

Coverage includes a 7-year/200,000km warranty, an 8-year/150,000km high-voltage battery warranty, and a 7-year/75,000 km service plan. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 15,000km.

* Pricing for the GWM Haval H6 1.5T DHT Ultra Luxury PHEV is set at R699,900, while the 4×4 variant is R749,900.