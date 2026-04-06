A Mitsubishi made for family destinations

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Destinator is a practical seven-seater SUV that focuses on space, technology and family life, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Big, bold and built with family life in mind, the Mitsubishi Destinator has a clear mission: to make journeys feel just as rewarding as the destination. Blending space, smart technology and modern comfort with Mitsubishi’s reputation for reliability and value for money, it certainly makes a strong first impression. We also had the opportunity to take it for a short drive at launch, giving us an early taste of what this seven-seater SUV brings to the table.

Visually, the Destinator draws on a monolithic design language that feels contemporary. The front end is dominated by a fresh take on the dynamic shield design, featuring a smoked, transparent grille with metallic accents that elevate its presence. T-shaped LED headlights and tail lights create a distinctive signature, integrating daytime running lights, indicators and position lamps into one cohesive look. Strong fender lines and 18-inch alloy wheels add to its muscular stance, while the rear remains clean and robust, with wraparound LED tail lights flowing neatly into a large tailgate.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, practicality takes centre stage. The cabin accommodates seven passengers across three rows, with flexible seating configurations of 40:20:40 split in the second row and a 50:50 split in the third.

The design theme inside revolves around gravitas and dynamism, and it comes together in a clean, modern layout. A monolithic display anchors the dashboard, supported by intuitive controls and thoughtful ergonomics.

In the Exceed models, a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link display audio system pairs with an 8-inch digital driver display to form an integrated panel. Connecting to Android Auto is wireless, so no need to carry cables when heading for family destinations. A Yamaha sound system delivers immersive audio, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to driving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin, while dual-zone automatic air-conditioning keeps passengers happy, regardless of where they are seated. A wireless charging tray, console storage, and a seatback table add convenience. Ambient lighting, adjustable across 65 colours, allows occupants to tailor the mood, while a hands-free power tailgate makes loading and unloading easy.

A 1.5-litre MIVEC turbocharged petrol engine produces 120 kW and 250 Nm, delivered to the front wheels via continuously variable transmission. The result is smooth and responsive performance, with a claimed fuel consumption of 7.2 litres per 100km. A 45-litre fuel tank is well suited to both daily commutes and longer road trips.

Exceed derivatives add further versatility with five selectable driving modes: Normal, Wet, Gravel, Mud and Tarmac.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety has clearly been prioritised, with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems and six airbags included as standard. This strong safety package has earned the Destinator a five-star rating in the 2025 ASEAN NCAP testing programme, underlining its family-friendly credentials.

The range will consist of GLS and Exceed derivatives, with the entry-level model offering a generous list of features. The Exceed builds on this with additional premium touches such as a multi-around view monitor, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Following a short drive at launch, the Mitsubishi Destinator left a positive early impression. It is a practical vehicle for family destinations.

* Model range and pricing

Mitsubishi Destinator GLS R489,990

Mitsubishi Destinator Exceed R569,990

Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year/75 000km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled for every 15 000km or 12 months.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.