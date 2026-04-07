Changan revs up local range

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The new Changan Uni-S gives South Africans a long features list for the money, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Exactly a year after Changan said it would bring the brand to South Africa, it used the launch of the Uni-S to show how quickly it wants to move to scale. The local team says it has already rolled out five models, built a parts warehouse and customer support structure, and opened 25 dealer outlets, with plans to push beyond 40 by year-end.

“Over the past year, we’ve done a lot of hard work,” says Marinus Venter, country general manager of Jameel Motors South Africa, local distributors of Changan, during the launch in Kempton Park. “We’ve built our local team, we’ve set up our offices, we’ve introduced five models to the market. We’ve built a complete support structure, including our parts warehouse, our customer care centre, roadside assistance, service and maintenance plans, and 25 dealer outlets.”

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

That urgency explains why the Uni-S is being given a heavy lift in the local line-up. Changan’s team made it clear at the launch that this is no side act. Chelsey Pinto, GM for marketing and product, said at the launch that the model is expected to account for more than half of Changan’s sales, making it the brand’s main volume play in South Africa.

“We are genuinely proud of the Uni-S, not because we think it’s perfect, but because we believe it represents progress for us as a brand,” said Pinto.

That helps explain the range structure. There are three derivatives: the CS at R389,900, the CL at R429,900 and the CE at R469,900. All use the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, putting out 138kW and 300Nm through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Warranty cover runs to five years or 150,000km, with a five-year or 90,000km service plan.

On paper, that gives Changan a decent story to tell. Pinto confronted that issue directly: “Let’s address the elephant in the room, and let’s be open about the challenges we have, brand trust, resale value and service network that is a massive concern for the consumer. This means we have a very big job ahead of us in overcoming these barriers.”

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The Uni-S itself looks aimed squarely at buyers who want a mid-size SUV with a long spec sheet but a monthly payment that stays below the psychological pain barrier. Changan describes the vehicle as design-led and premium-leaning, and its presenters highlighted the large infotainment display, digital cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 540-degree camera system, ventilated seats, ADAS features on upper trims and, on the CE, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate and 19-inch wheels.

Pinto said: “We believe this is very competitive at this price point, especially if you’re looking at the size of the vehicle, the power of the vehicle, and it’s very comprehensive spreadsheet.”

The route chosen for the launch drive helped put that proposition into perspective. It began in the backstreets of Kempton Park, an environment suited to testing low-speed manners, visibility and urban survival. It then climbed out toward the hills of Hartbeespoort, where the car had more room to show what that 138kW engine could do.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

There is enough shove here to make the Uni-S feel properly competitive, although it took some strain accelerating in the long uphills that makes Hartbeespoort a useful test environment.

But the ride also offered time to take in the cabin. In fact, there was very little to take in.

The cabin felt basic. That does not mean it is badly assembled, nor does it cancel out the amount of kit on offer. It means the sense of material richness and polish does not quite match the premium language wrapped around it. In that respect, the Uni-S feels like a car that has put its budget into digital screens and hidden specifications rather than practical features drivers need. Physical volume button, anyone?

That said, for many buyers, the main reason to go for the Uni-S will be the price-features ratio, along with a sizeable body that will set them back less than many established rivals.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

In short, Changan is not asking South Africans to buy into heritage, because it does not yet have local heritage to sell. It is asking them to look at metal, equipment, outputs and monthly instalments.

Whether it is enough to build long-term loyalty will depend on what happens after the sale: dealer growth, service consistency, parts availability and resale value

As a launch package, though, the Uni-S gives Changan a credible volume shot in one of the market’s busiest segments.

Venter encapsulated the broader strategy: “The question is no longer, will this work? The question is, how fast can we scale?”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African.