Huawei bands get wheelchair mode

Photo courtesy Huawei.

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As Huawei expands its focus on inclusivity, it will also introduce a wheelchair workout mode called Rolling.

Huawei is expanding a focus on inclusivity through the integration of Wheelchair Mode in the recently launched Band 11 Series smart wristbands. The mode adds an activity-tracking feature through optimised algorithms, based on scientifically calibrated energy consumption for wheelchair users.

The capability debuted in Huawei’s Activity rings section in the Huawei Health app last year (November 2025) and was included in the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series at launch.

“Wheelchair mode empowers wheelchair users to track their daily activities by accurately monitoring their pushes,” said Huawei in a statement. “Activity rings have been meticulously redesigned with wheelchair users in mind. Enhanced icons, motivational messages, and optimised algorithms work together to provide a seamless, supportive experience—one defined by both precision and encouragement.

“The Wheelchair mode is more than an isolated advancement; it is the culmination of Huawei’s long-term commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the health and fitness sector. Over the years, Huawei has steadily expanded its R&D investments in wearable technology, while consistently prioritising accessibility and inclusive design throughout its product evolution journey.”

A new workout mode, Rolling, is scheduled to launch on Huawei devices, starting with the Watch GT 6 Series in December 2026. This mode is designed to track a user’s frequency and number of wheelchair pushes.

Huawei Band 11 Series

The Band 11 and Band 11 Pro combine design updates with expanded fitness and health tracking capabilities.

The devices feature a 1.62-inch display with a screen area increased by 27% compared with the previous generation. The Band 11 Pro includes a micro-curved display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, up from 450 nits in the previous generation, improving visibility in bright conditions.

Navigation has been refined through the Hex Grid Launcher, which uses an orbital icon layout with vertical scrolling to improve access to apps and features. Frequently used shortcuts are displayed on the home screen for quicker interaction.

The Band 11 Pro measures 8.99 mm in thickness and weighs 18g, using an aluminium alloy tunnel body designed to improve comfort while maintaining structural strength. The Band 11 Pro is available in Green, Black, and Blue, while the Band 11 is available in Beige, Black, Green, Purple, and White.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

For fitness tracking, the Band 11 Pro includes an autonomous GNSS positioning system that enables more precise tracking during workouts, recording and mapping routes across different environments. A sweat-resistant construction supports durability during high-intensity sessions. Wheelchair Mode forms part of this broader fitness system.

Wrist-based running posture monitoring adds further analysis through a built-in IMU sensor, tracking metrics such as ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and left-right ground contact balance in real time, supporting technique refinement.

Across the series, a scientific training system includes AI-powered running plans, a running ability index, fatigue tracking, recovery heart rate monitoring, performance prediction, and training index analysis, providing structured, data-driven guidance.

Health monitoring covers sleep quality, cardiovascular activity, and emotional wellbeing. Multi-dimensional emotional analysis provides real-time mood insights to support stress management.

Sleep tracking includes the Nap Recap feature, which analyses daytime naps and provides detailed summaries, alongside monitoring of average HRV, heart rate, and SpO₂ during sleep. Sleep Breathing Awareness can detect potential breathing disruptions.

Emotional wellbeing tracking supports 12 categories, allowing more detailed mood analysis based on integrated stress data. A Cycle Calendar provides menstrual tracking through a calendar view, summaries, and reminders based on historical data.

Additional features include built-in apps such as Calendar, Compass, and Calculator, as well as a Remote Shutter function for capturing photos when connected via Bluetooth to Huawei, Android, or iOS smartphones.

Huawei Band 11 Series pricing in South Africa

The Band 11 Series is available at selected retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, and the Huawei Online Store. The recommended retail price for the Band 11 is R999, while the Band 11 Pro is priced at R1,299.