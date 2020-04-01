Stream of the Day
Trevor Noah beats Cassper Nyovest in FIFA video game
To encourage staying at home, rapper Cassper Nyovest streamed a live game of FIFA with talk show host Trevor Noah in #CassperStayAtHomeGames.
Staying entertained during lockdown is vital, as South Africans find themselves about to enter week 2. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has found a way to stay entertained and to keep others entertained too: the FIFA video game on his PlayStation.
Nyovest created the hashtag #CassperStayAtHomeGames on Twitter, then started taking on competitors for the video game on various live streaming platforms like Twitch and Instagram.
On Tuesday, the rapper announced he was challenging comedian Trevor Noah to a match of FIFA 2020 on PlayStation.
Anytime is tea time! https://t.co/r5Q2ZNqNjU— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2020
Shortly after, Noah publicly agreed to play against Nyovest, and an announcement was made by Nyovest via Twitter.
BREAKING!!!! Big match tonight at 10pm. .@Trevornoah will be playing Cassper Nyovest on Fifa 20. This game will be streaming live on all my social media platforms. Also trying to stream it on YouTube. Make sure you STAY AT HOME and catch the action live!!! #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/jdl5ObYm9y— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020
While the game was streaming, South African streamer Grant Hinds pointed out that the stream was the second most watched FIFA stream in the world at that time.
Both players selected South African teams – Noah selected Kaizer Chiefs and Nyovest selected Orlando Pirates.
Guys, @casspernyovest is playing Fifa with @Trevornoah on Twitch right now and they;'re SECOND IN THE WORLD ON TWITCH! Mad. Representing. pic.twitter.com/1WJeFdVMWN— Grant Hinds (@GrantHinds) March 31, 2020
At the end of the 90 (virtual) minutes, Noah beat Nyovest with a score of 4 – 2. While the game was entertaining for both celebrities, it provided a way for South Africans to remain entertained during the lockdown.
Stream of the Day
Saints Row IV comes to Nintendo Switch
The action-adventure, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, is now available for download from the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Game publisher Deep Silver has announced the critically acclaimed Saints Row IV Re-Elected is now available for the Nintendo Switch, via local retailers on- and offline and available via Nintendo eShop. Fully-charged with an impressive 25 pieces of outlandish downloadable content extras (DLC) to offer a comprehensive package of high-octane gameplay.
In this game, the Boss of the Saints gang has been elected as President of the United States of America charged with saving everyone from a deadly alien invasion.
Developer Deep Silver Fishlabs handled the conversion to Switch and the game runs at native 720p resolution in handheld mode and 1080p when docked. Players can enable dynamic resolution to achieve a stable 30fps, although in this mode resolution will be varied in intensive gameplay situations in order to keep framerate consistent.
The much-lauded gyro aim feature for Switch will be included in the digital version from the start and via the day one update for physical copies. Enabled by default, this can be switched off and on depending on gamers’ preference.
Deep Silver provided the following game features:
Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.
Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilise.
Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customised your character. You’ve customised your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customisation system.
Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super powered President is two.
Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.
* For more information on Saints Row IV Re-Elected on Nintendo Switch, visit www.saintsrow.com
Stream of the Day
Ford showcases delivery with robots
With non-essential deliveries stopped around the world, Ford and Agility Robotics have devised another way to get parcels from A to B.
Voice and video calls have practically replaced face-to-face boardroom meetings while instant messaging has enabled friends and family to stay in touch. But what do we do about parcel deliveries? Is there a technological solution that enables A to B parcel deliveries without requiring face-to-face human interaction at any point?
If Ford’s autonomous logistics solution – a last-mile logistics solution combining Ford Motor Company’s autonomous vehicle technology and Agility Robotics’ bipedal robot called ‘Digit’ – goes mainstream soon, then the answer is yes.
The spread of the COVID-19 virus and the resultant restrictions have shown there’s risk involved with face-to-face human interactions. Ford and Agility Robotics have rethought how deliveries of the future might happen.
Key applications for further exploration are indoor or first-mile logistics and last-50-feet delivery. The research also will focus on how Ford’s commercial vehicles and Digit “talk” to each other and their surroundings through advanced connectivity technologies. For example, Ford’s connected vehicles can continually update cloud-based maps that can be shared with Digit so it doesn’t have to recreate the same type of information.
Digit has been designed to walk upright without wasting energy, so it has no issue traversing the same types of environments most people do every day. Digit’s design also allows it to tightly fold itself up for easy storage in the back of a vehicle until it’s called into action. Once a vehicle arrives at its destination, Digit can be deployed to grab a package from the vehicle and carry out the final step in the delivery process.
If it encounters an unexpected obstacle, it can send an image back to the vehicle to leverage additional computing power. The vehicle could even send that information into the cloud and request help from other systems to enable Digit to navigate, providing multiple levels of assistance that help keep the robot light and nimble. Digit’s light weight also helps ensure it has a long run time, which is essential for delivery businesses that operate continuously through the business day.