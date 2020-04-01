Trevor Noah beats Cassper Nyovest in FIFA video game

Staying entertained during lockdown is vital, as South Africans find themselves about to enter week 2. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has found a way to stay entertained and to keep others entertained too: the FIFA video game on his PlayStation.

Nyovest created the hashtag #CassperStayAtHomeGames on Twitter, then started taking on competitors for the video game on various live streaming platforms like Twitch and Instagram.

On Tuesday, the rapper announced he was challenging comedian Trevor Noah to a match of FIFA 2020 on PlayStation.

Anytime is tea time! https://t.co/r5Q2ZNqNjU — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2020

Shortly after, Noah publicly agreed to play against Nyovest, and an announcement was made by Nyovest via Twitter.

BREAKING!!!! Big match tonight at 10pm. .@Trevornoah will be playing Cassper Nyovest on Fifa 20. This game will be streaming live on all my social media platforms. Also trying to stream it on YouTube. Make sure you STAY AT HOME and catch the action live!!! #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/jdl5ObYm9y — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020

While the game was streaming, South African streamer Grant Hinds pointed out that the stream was the second most watched FIFA stream in the world at that time.

Both players selected South African teams – Noah selected Kaizer Chiefs and Nyovest selected Orlando Pirates.

Guys, @casspernyovest is playing Fifa with @Trevornoah on Twitch right now and they;'re SECOND IN THE WORLD ON TWITCH! Mad. Representing. pic.twitter.com/1WJeFdVMWN — Grant Hinds (@GrantHinds) March 31, 2020

At the end of the 90 (virtual) minutes, Noah beat Nyovest with a score of 4 – 2. While the game was entertaining for both celebrities, it provided a way for South Africans to remain entertained during the lockdown.