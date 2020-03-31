Stream of the Day
Saints Row IV comes to Nintendo Switch
The action-adventure, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, is now available for download from the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Game publisher Deep Silver has announced the critically acclaimed Saints Row IV Re-Elected is now available for the Nintendo Switch, via local retailers on- and offline and available via Nintendo eShop. Fully-charged with an impressive 25 pieces of outlandish downloadable content extras (DLC) to offer a comprehensive package of high-octane gameplay.
In this game, the Boss of the Saints gang has been elected as President of the United States of America charged with saving everyone from a deadly alien invasion.
Developer Deep Silver Fishlabs handled the conversion to Switch and the game runs at native 720p resolution in handheld mode and 1080p when docked. Players can enable dynamic resolution to achieve a stable 30fps, although in this mode resolution will be varied in intensive gameplay situations in order to keep framerate consistent.
The much-lauded gyro aim feature for Switch will be included in the digital version from the start and via the day one update for physical copies. Enabled by default, this can be switched off and on depending on gamers’ preference.
Deep Silver provided the following game features:
Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.
Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilise.
Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customised your character. You’ve customised your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customisation system.
Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super powered President is two.
Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.
* For more information on Saints Row IV Re-Elected on Nintendo Switch, visit www.saintsrow.com
Stream of the Day
Ford showcases delivery with robots
With non-essential deliveries stopped around the world, Ford and Agility Robotics have devised another way to get parcels from A to B.
Voice and video calls have practically replaced face-to-face boardroom meetings while instant messaging has enabled friends and family to stay in touch. But what do we do about parcel deliveries? Is there a technological solution that enables A to B parcel deliveries without requiring face-to-face human interaction at any point?
If Ford’s autonomous logistics solution – a last-mile logistics solution combining Ford Motor Company’s autonomous vehicle technology and Agility Robotics’ bipedal robot called ‘Digit’ – goes mainstream soon, then the answer is yes.
The spread of the COVID-19 virus and the resultant restrictions have shown there’s risk involved with face-to-face human interactions. Ford and Agility Robotics have rethought how deliveries of the future might happen.
Key applications for further exploration are indoor or first-mile logistics and last-50-feet delivery. The research also will focus on how Ford’s commercial vehicles and Digit “talk” to each other and their surroundings through advanced connectivity technologies. For example, Ford’s connected vehicles can continually update cloud-based maps that can be shared with Digit so it doesn’t have to recreate the same type of information.
Digit has been designed to walk upright without wasting energy, so it has no issue traversing the same types of environments most people do every day. Digit’s design also allows it to tightly fold itself up for easy storage in the back of a vehicle until it’s called into action. Once a vehicle arrives at its destination, Digit can be deployed to grab a package from the vehicle and carry out the final step in the delivery process.
If it encounters an unexpected obstacle, it can send an image back to the vehicle to leverage additional computing power. The vehicle could even send that information into the cloud and request help from other systems to enable Digit to navigate, providing multiple levels of assistance that help keep the robot light and nimble. Digit’s light weight also helps ensure it has a long run time, which is essential for delivery businesses that operate continuously through the business day.
Stream of the Day
SA takes to TikTok for coronavirus education
Local content creators are sharing their tips and tricks with a new #WashingHands challenge on TikTok.
Amid rising global concerns around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), South Africans are battening down the hatches to implement social-distancing as per the request of the President to stop the spread of the virus.
During this time of self-isolation, it is important that we remain educated and alert about the health and safety options available. Local content creators have stepped up to TikTok to share their own tips and tricks during these worrying times, some via the platform’s latest #WashingHands challenge.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir provides us with a few basic sanitary guidelines, while encouraging us not to panic or share false information.
@ndlovuyouthchoir
There are already many dangerous myths about the Coronavirus. Here are some basic guidelines. Stay safe ❤️ ##coronavirus♬ original sound – ndlovuyouthchoir
Does 40 seconds feel like a lifetime of washing your hands? Aaron Perry shares a few steps with us to make washing your hands so much fun.
@aaron_perry
Washing your hands is fun with these steps 🧼🦠🧴// ##coronavirus ##KillCorona ##Washyourhands ##Southafrica ##aaronperry♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) – BENEE
Junita gives us her own rendition of “Come on Eileen” while participating in the #WashingHands challenge. It’s so catchy, we can’t get it out of our heads.
@junitalategan
Remember to wash your hands !! 🧼 .. My singing tho 🤣🤣🤣 ##Washinghands ##coronavirus ##corona♬ original sound – junitalategan
As instructed by President Ramaphosa, The Kiffness encourages us all to make use of the ‘elbow greeting’ instead of shaking hands. We think this is going to catch on very quickly.
@thekiffness
It had to be done 🇿🇦🤣 ##mycorona ##coronavirus ##tiktoksouthafrica ##fyp ##elbowchallenge♬ original sound – thekiffness
Lastly, Kelly_KiKx shares her tips for DIY hand sanitising should you not be able to find any at your local supermarket.
@kelly_kikx
Hand sanitizers are sold out, here’s a temp fix until there’s more available. Stay safe, wash with 🧼 & 💧! ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##edutok♬ U Cant Touch This – Modern Rock Players
In addition to the helpful content being shared by local creators, TikTok South Africa has also teamed up with Red Cross South Africa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir to launch the #WashingHands campaign.
The campaign reiterates the importance of keeping your hands clean by encouraging users to create a video whereby they show themselves washing their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 40 seconds, while singing your favourite song.
Within the app, users have full access to an informational page that provides credible information from the World Health Organization and contains answers to common questions, offers tips on staying safe, and dispels some of the myths around COVID-19.