Stream of the Day
Rogue Company gameplay trailer revealed
The new cross-platform team shooter, Rogue Company, can now be seen in action via a gameplay reveal trailer and an exclusive alpha testing channel.
Hi-Rez Studios and First Watch Games have released an explosive gameplay trailer for their slick cross-platform team shooter Rogue Company. Delivering action, tactics and a whole lot of attitude, the new trailer reveals Rogue Company’s energetic gameplay and third-person, action movie flair.
The game will be launching in mid-2020 on the Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, all on the same day.
Taking on million dollar contracts from governments and special interests, Rogue Company is a vigilante force going where governments can’t to stop credible and imminent threats. Relying on public opinion and popular support, many Rogues embrace their newfound celebrity.
Headed-up by Lead Game Designer – and former Halo world champion – Scott Lussier, Rogue Company is the debut game from First Watch Games; a band of Hi-Rez Studios developers and industry veterans with experience working on some of gaming’s most famous and successful shooters.
“Gamers should be able to play with their friends, regardless of platform”, says Lussier. “Rogue Company is all about bringing together a huge community of gunslingers and giving them a depth of gameplay to show off their individual style.”
“We’re tired of grown-up shooters being overly serious”, says Chris Larson, Executive Producer. “Rogue Company matches a modern, high-style universe with tight, tactical action gameplay. The alpha testers are loving it and we can’t wait to welcome more of you in as we gear up for launch!”
Rogue Company is currently in Alpha (apply here), available to wishlist via Epic Games Store and will release this summer on all platforms.
Stream of the Day
Trevor Noah beats Cassper Nyovest in FIFA video game
To encourage staying at home, rapper Cassper Nyovest streamed a live game of FIFA with talk show host Trevor Noah in #CassperStayAtHomeGames.
Staying entertained during lockdown is vital, as South Africans find themselves about to enter week 2. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has found a way to stay entertained and to keep others entertained too: the FIFA video game on his PlayStation.
Nyovest created the hashtag #CassperStayAtHomeGames on Twitter, then started taking on competitors for the video game on various live streaming platforms like Twitch and Instagram.
On Tuesday, the rapper announced he was challenging comedian Trevor Noah to a match of FIFA 2020 on PlayStation.
Anytime is tea time! https://t.co/r5Q2ZNqNjU— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2020
Shortly after, Noah publicly agreed to play against Nyovest, and an announcement was made by Nyovest via Twitter.
BREAKING!!!! Big match tonight at 10pm. .@Trevornoah will be playing Cassper Nyovest on Fifa 20. This game will be streaming live on all my social media platforms. Also trying to stream it on YouTube. Make sure you STAY AT HOME and catch the action live!!! #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/jdl5ObYm9y— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020
While the game was streaming, South African streamer Grant Hinds pointed out that the stream was the second most watched FIFA stream in the world at that time.
Both players selected South African teams – Noah selected Kaizer Chiefs and Nyovest selected Orlando Pirates.
Guys, @casspernyovest is playing Fifa with @Trevornoah on Twitch right now and they;'re SECOND IN THE WORLD ON TWITCH! Mad. Representing. pic.twitter.com/1WJeFdVMWN— Grant Hinds (@GrantHinds) March 31, 2020
At the end of the 90 (virtual) minutes, Noah beat Nyovest with a score of 4 – 2. While the game was entertaining for both celebrities, it provided a way for South Africans to remain entertained during the lockdown.
Stream of the Day
Saints Row IV comes to Nintendo Switch
The action-adventure, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, is now available for download from the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Game publisher Deep Silver has announced the critically acclaimed Saints Row IV Re-Elected is now available for the Nintendo Switch, via local retailers on- and offline and available via Nintendo eShop. Fully-charged with an impressive 25 pieces of outlandish downloadable content extras (DLC) to offer a comprehensive package of high-octane gameplay.
In this game, the Boss of the Saints gang has been elected as President of the United States of America charged with saving everyone from a deadly alien invasion.
Developer Deep Silver Fishlabs handled the conversion to Switch and the game runs at native 720p resolution in handheld mode and 1080p when docked. Players can enable dynamic resolution to achieve a stable 30fps, although in this mode resolution will be varied in intensive gameplay situations in order to keep framerate consistent.
The much-lauded gyro aim feature for Switch will be included in the digital version from the start and via the day one update for physical copies. Enabled by default, this can be switched off and on depending on gamers’ preference.
Deep Silver provided the following game features:
Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.
Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilise.
Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customised your character. You’ve customised your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customisation system.
Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super powered President is two.
Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.
* For more information on Saints Row IV Re-Elected on Nintendo Switch, visit www.saintsrow.com