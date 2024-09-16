Logitech ushers in new logic of work

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New business-focused products from the consumer tech brand will soon become available in South Africa, writes JASON BANNIER.

Logitech is broadening its product range in South Africa, introducing new business-focused items from a brand best known for its consumer technology.

Products set to launch within the next three weeks include the MeetUp2 video bar and Zone 305 headset.

The announcement was made during a New Logic of Work media event last week, where trends and advancements in video conferencing were explored. Logitech uses insights from such discussions and other research to guide the design of their devices.

“It’s not only because of Covid, but also about being always ahead and understanding the next generation,” said Loubna Imenchal, VP and head of Logitech for Business in Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia.

“How do they want to work: hybrid, from home forever, or from a coffee shop? That is the right question. It’s about analysing the future generations.”

She outlined how Logitech’s decisions are based on research. Recently, its study showed that 90% of people are distracted during their calls, and 94% want to benefit from video collaboration.

“This type of survey gives us an idea of how to build and design our solutions, based not only on what our customers want, but also on their pain points that they are facing. We are here to resolve this.”

Meet the MeetUp2 video bar

The MeetUp2 video bar connects to a meeting room system or directly to a laptop for bring your own device (BYOD) meetings. One can enable BYOD laptop connections with a standard two-cable setup, or connect with a single cable via Logitech Active USB Cable. It is managed and set up with Logitech Sync.

Marnus Jacobs, Logitech solutions engineer, says: “AI is at the heart of everything Logitech does. You will see it as a common theme all the way from common workspace to meeting solutions.

“The capabilities and handoffs that take place are all done with AI. The same with MeetUp2. We have taken our CollabOS with Right Sight and Right Sense.”

It features integrations with Microsoft, Zoom, and Google.

Pricing for the MeetUp2 has not yet been announced, but is expected to be about $899, according to the American pricing.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Zone 305 headset

The Zone 305 wireless headset is certified for leading business applications and calling platforms (Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet). It weighs 122g and features dual noise-cancelling microphones which are positioned on the adjustable boom for voice capture.

Voice is enhanced by a custom-designed algorithm to suppress background noises. The speaker drivers embedded in the two earcups are tuned to deliver warm and clear audio for calls.

Pricing for the Zone 305 headset has not yet been announced, but it can be expected to be about $99.99, according to the American pricing.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

MX Brio 705 webcam

Of the several products on display, the MX Brio 705 caught my eye. The new generation webcam, which released earlier in 2024 in SA, is placed at the top of Logitech’s business webcams alongside its older sibling, the Brio 4K Pro.

The 705 features 4K video with AI image enhancement. It has adjustable field of view options enabled with the Logi Tune software. Unlike the previous Brio, the 705 includes Right Sight for autoframing so that users moving during a call remain at the screen’s centre.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Another difference is share mode, which allows the camera to be tilted downwards without needing to readjust the device onto its holder.

It is available at a recommended retail price of R5,499 on Takealot, or contact Logitech sales on their website here.

* Visit the Logitech website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.