Please touch the artwork (on Switch)

The award-winning hidden-object game offers a relaxed point-and-click experience inspired by the surreal art of James Ensor.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2, a hidden-object sequel inspired by Belgian modern art pioneer artist James Ensor, is releasing on Nintendo Switch today (23 May 2025). It will be available for $4.99, with regional pricing variations.

The point-and-click game launched last year (19 February 2024) across Steam (Mac/Windows/Linux), the Apple App Store, and Google Play. Since then, it has been downloaded over 700,000 times, earned more than 7,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews, and holds a 99.3% positive rating on Steam.

It ranked as the 13th best-rated game on Steam in 2024 and remains among the platform’s top 20 best-rated free games of all time. The game holds an 87% Metacritic score for PC and has won several awards, including Best Applied Game at the Belgian Game Awards 2024 and Best Free Game at the Debug Indie Game Awards.

The game features a slow-paced, casual style with light humour, unexpected characters, and interactive visuals inspired by Ensor’s original paintings. These artworks are not only used as backdrops but also animated to create living, exploratory environments.

Players assume the role of a suit-wearing, art-loving skeleton recently risen from the grave, who possesses the ability to travel into and through paintings. This power is used to repair tears in artworks and recover lost items for the characters within them.

Designed for a broad audience, the game offers five distinct worlds, each with its own playful and humorous themes. It incorporates a hint system to assist players when needed and a zoom feature for examining the intricately detailed environments.

Visually, the game stays true to Ensor’s hand-painted style, combining static elements with subtle animation to enhance immersion. A calming sound design complements the light and exploratory gameplay.