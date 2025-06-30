Date and gameplay revealed for ‘Little Nightmares III’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Little Nightmares III, an upcoming dark puzzle-platformer, will be available to play on 10 October 2025. Developer Bandai Namco made the announcement during last week’s Little Nightmares Showcase Event on YouTube.

The adventure game sequel follows the journey of Low and Alone, two best friends searching for a way out of the Nowhere. The game features two-player online co-op or solo play with an AI companion, as players work together to solve puzzles and survive in a nightmarish world.

The showcase featured four other projects alongside the sequel. These included: an announcement for a remastered version of the original game titled Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition; a trailer for an upcoming comic book seriescalled Little Nightmares Descent to Nowhere; a teaser for an upcoming VR game Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes; and a teaser for an upcoming stop-motion project.

Image courtesy Bandai Namco.

The sequel: Little Nightmares III

In Little Nightmares III, players control two young friends, Low and Alone, as they navigate a haunting world known as the Nowhere. Each character has a unique item – Low carries a bow, and Alone wields a wrench – allowing for distinct gameplay mechanics. Players must work together, either in online co-op or with an AI companion, to solve puzzles, traverse challenging environments, and survive against monstrous enemies.

Gameplay involves using each character’s tools to interact with the world: Low’s bow can hit distant targets, cut ropes, and disable flying threats, while Alone’s wrench is used to smash barriers, stun enemies, and operate machinery. Teamwork is essential, as players hoist one another over obstacles, explore hidden paths, and uncover environmental clues.

Throughout the game, players encounter various hostile creatures, referred to as Residents, across eerie settings such as a necropolis, a decaying candy factory, and a rain-soaked funfair. To survive, players must run, hide, and, at times, fight back using the tools at their disposal. As the story unfolds, players uncover deeper mysteries tied to the characters’ pasts while navigating increasingly dangerous and surreal locations.

Image courtesy Bandai Namco.

Little Nightmares III, releasing on 10 October 2025, will be available on: PlayStation 4 and 5; Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One; Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2; and PC via Steam. For those that pre-order the game, early access will be provided for Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition.

The Little Nightmares franchise has become a significant entry in the puzzle-platforming genre. It is distinguished by its distinct art direction and focus on atmosphere over traditional scares. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the franchise marks a notable success for the company. Bandai Namco is widely recognised for its portfolio of iconic game series, including Pac-Man, Tekken, Soulcalibur, Ace Combat, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring.

The comic: Descent to Nowhere

Little Nightmares Descent to Nowhere is an upcoming four-issue comic book series set in the Little Nightmares universe. The story follows two characters – a silent child imprisoned in a cold, isolated facility, and a detective confronting despair on a fog-shrouded bridge.

Image courtesy Bandai Namco.

As their paths unfold in parallel, the series explores the unsettling boundary between the waking world and the nightmarish realm known as the Nowhere. The comic expands on the themes of isolation, fear, and survival that define the Little Nightmares franchise.

The first issue of Descent to Nowhere, in partnership with Titan Comics, will be available in October 2025.* Visit the ‘Little Nightmares’ website here.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.