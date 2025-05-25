‘Task’ trailer teases suburban crime mystery

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Task follows FBI agent Tom who leads a team to investigate a series of violent and well-planned robberies. The crime drama is releasing on Showmax later this year (September 2025).

Tom is played by four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, widely recognised for portraying Bruce Banner (The Hulk) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stars alongside South African actress Thuso Mbedu, who plays Aleah in the task force.

Mbedu rose to prominence with her International Emmy-nominated performance as Winnie in Is’thunzi, and went on to gain international acclaim as Cora in The Underground Railroad, earning a Critics Choice nomination. She won the Black Reel Breakthrough Actress Award for her role as Nawi in The Woman King, and has contributed voice work to Castlevania: Nocturne and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Alison Oliver and Thuso Mbedu in Task. Photo supplied.

As the mysterious case deepens, the show explores the uneasy line between justice and survival, confronting the moral dilemmas faced by those on both sides of the law. Balancing tense procedural drama with emotional depth, the seven-part series offers a compelling look at the human cost of crime and consequence.

The show is produced by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, which won three acting Emmys and the Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series. Mare of Easttown is streaming on Showmax.

The cast includes BAFTA nominee Emilia Jones (CODA), Jamie McShane (Wednesday, 1923), Alison Oliver (Saltburn) and Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon).