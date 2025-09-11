‘Borderlands 4’ releases co-op crossplay chaos today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The genre-defining looter-shooter’s new entry follows Vault Hunters fighting to topple the Timekeeper on a mayhem-filled planet.

Borderlands 4, a new mayhem-fuelled entry in the genre-defining looter-shooter series, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with full crossplay support. A Nintendo Switch 2 release is set for 3 October. The game supports full crossplay.

The story follows a group of Vault Hunters as they search for secret alien treasure on the planet Kairos and fight their way through hostile enemies. Announced at Gamescom 2024, Borderlands 4 is the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry.

According to Take-Two Interactive’s August 2025 investor presentation, the Borderlands franchise has sold more than 94-million units. The games are known for deep world-building, vast arsenal of weapons, and memorable characters – including the polarising robot mascot Claptrap, who makes a return in the new game.

Borderlands 4 story and gameplay

In Borderlands 4, players can land on the hidden planet of Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters, arriving in search of wealth and glory. The narrative centres on resisting the Timekeeper, a dictator who maintains a rigid Order until a world-altering catastrophe destabilises his rule and triggers widespread conflict. Enemies span mechanical constructs, bandit factions, and dangerous wildlife, with large-scale boss encounters anchoring key moments.

Photo supplied.

Traversal mechanics include double jumping, gliding, dodging, and fixed-point grappling, supporting free-form combat and exploration across interconnected zones. Each Vault Hunter wields distinctive Action Skills and branching skill trees, enabling varied builds and playstyles. Combat emphasises a deep loot chase with a vast range of weapon and gear drops, reflecting the series’ trademark “billions” of weapon permutations.

The campaign can be played solo or in online co-op for up to four players. Co-op systems are designed to keep squads together, with level scaling and individual difficulty options applied whether you’re pursuing missions, hunting loot, or roaming freely.

The planet Kairos is home to warring factions and a variety of biomes, including lush fields, towering peaks, and desert expanses. Players can encounter dynamic events, side activities, and a mix of new and returning characters throughout their journey.

Photo supplied.

Players can traverse the world on hover bikes and support local groups. They can work to unite the planet’s inhabitants while tackling objectives in an experience that encourages multiple approaches to encounters and exploration.

Where to play Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 is available to play on PC via Steam and Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will release for Nintendo Switch 2 on 3 October 2025.