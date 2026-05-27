‘Stray’ cat finds new Nintendo home

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Stray, a game about a lost cat navigating a cybercity populated by robots, debuts on Nintendo Switch 2 today (28 May 2026).

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, the 2022 title received widespread critical acclaim and won best independent game and best debut indie game at The Game Awards that year.

Stray forms part of a broader Annapurna Interactive line-up arriving on Nintendo Switch 2. These include Sayonara Wild Hearts, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and to a T (11 June) and Wanderstop (23 June).

Stray follows a lost cat separated from family in a long-forgotten landscape inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. Set across neon-lit alleyways and the murky underbelly of the city, the third-person adventure combines exploration, puzzle-solving, stealth, and environmental interaction through the perspective of a cat.

Image courtesy Annapurna Interactive.

Players must evade unforeseen threats, uncover an ancient mystery, and interact with the world in playful ways while navigating the city high and low. Along the journey, the cat befriends a small flying drone named B12, with the pair working together to find a way out. The game was developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a small team based in the south of France.

Where to play Stray

Stray is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.