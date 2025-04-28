Mario Kart World is taking the iconic racing franchise into new territory with its first fully interconnected open world. The game features dynamic weather, a day/night cycle, and multiple ways to play: Grand Prix, Knockout Tour mode, and Free Roam for those who want to explore at their own pace.

Mario Kart World will release on 5 June 2025, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Breaking away from traditional track-based racing, the game allows players to drive freely across expansive environments – from bustling cities and open plains to deserts and underwater routes – with races unfolding throughout these varied regions. It reimagines the series’ signature kart racing formula by turning the world itself into the racetrack.

Players can drift, draft, and drive freely between courses without the traditional selection screens. Roads link one race to the next, letting racers navigate the spaces between competitions as part of the experience. Among the core modes is Grand Prix, where players compete across four-race series held throughout various regions. For the first time in the series, driving between courses becomes part of the challenge, adding new depth to the competition format.

Racing modes and free exploration

The Knockout Tour mode offers extended rally-style races that span large areas of the world map. Racers must hit checkpoints to stay in contention, with environmental hazards like attacking vehicles and other obstacles adding to the pressure. Outside of structured races, Free Roam provides the opportunity to explore the world at a personal pace. Players can uncover hidden secrets, collect coins, complete hundreds of driving missions, and capture in-game photos across diverse environments.

Battle Mode returns with classic challenges like Coin Runners and Balloon Battle, where victory comes from collecting coins or bursting rivals’ balloons. The mode introduces elimination mechanics, where racers drop out once all their balloons are popped. A range of new techniques expands gameplay options, including Charge Jump for leaping obstacles, grinding rails, and wall-riding. A Rewind feature allows players to reset their position after missteps, though rivals continue moving while this function is in use.

Multiplayer and connectivity

Up to 24 participants can join races – the highest number yet in the series – with options for both local and online multiplayer. Split-screen support allows up to four players on a single system, while local wireless play accommodates up to eight racers. Online play lets users meet up anywhere in the world map, race, battle with custom rules, or explore together. Online interaction is enhanced with GameChat, which supports voice chat via the system’s built-in microphone. Players can talk with friends during races or spectate each other’s gameplay. GameChat is available without a membership for a limited time before requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Additional features include CameraPlay support, where the optional camera accessory displays players’ faces beside their in-game racers, enhancing both online and local multiplayer sessions. The game’s world includes a mix of new and reimagined courses, from city streets and snow-covered peaks to spooky cinemas and underwater routes. Familiar characters return alongside some unusual choices, offering a broad selection of racers.

Courses, characters, and power-ups

Item variety remains central to the racing experience, with a combination of returning favourites and new power-ups that add strategy and unpredictability. Players can collect items that influence speed, unleash attacks, or cause unexpected transformations on the track. Customisation options extend to food-themed speed boosts and unlockable outfits available at in-game pit stops. Additional modes like Time Trials and VS Race allow further ways to compete, including rule customisation and team-based options.

For accessibility, features such as Smart Steering, Auto-Accelerate, and Tilt Controls are available, with support for optional wheel accessories to enhance motion control play. Together, these features aim to offer a flexible experience that accommodates a wide range of players and play styles.