Quarantine Zone tackles zombie choices

In the checkpoint sim set during an undead outbreak, players scan, inspect, and decide who to let through – demo out today on Steam.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a zombie outbreak, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check places players in the role of an army officer tasked with overseeing a critical border checkpoint. The game challenges players to inspect, judge, and determine the fate of desperate refugees – some healthy, others infected or hiding contraband – through resource-limited tests and visual assessments.

A demo for the upcoming game, developed by Brigada Games, is releasing on Steam today (22 May 2025). The title has been wishlisted by over 200,000 users, ranking it 56th on the SteamDB most wishlisted games list. The full release is set for September 2025.

Described as a survival simulation built around moral tension and high-stakes decision-making, the game requires players to use tools such as UV flashlights, thermometers, and document scanners to detect signs of illness or deception.

Photo supplied.

Each choice – to admit, quarantine, or execute – carries lasting consequences that may affect the stability of the base and the broader survival effort. A single misjudgement could put other survivors at risk or undermine the checkpoint’s fragile order.

Beyond its inspection mechanics, the game includes elements of strategic management such as daily reporting, resource allocation, and defending the base against escalating external threats. Gameplay intensifies as supplies run low and decisions become more ethically complex.

* Visit the Steam page for ‘Quarantine Zone: The Last Check’ here.