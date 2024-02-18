Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The art-infused point-and-click game is free, in honour of modern art pioneer James Ensor, writes JASON BANNIER.

The hidden-object game sequel, Please, Touch The Artwork 2, arrives on Steam and mobile today (19 February 2024).

The game transforms Belgian Modern Art pioneer James Ensor’s iconic paintings into a quirky, cozy, and engaging hidden-object adventure. This project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Ensor’s passing in 2024.

Belgian solo developer Thomas Waterzooi has ensured that the game will be available for free, devoid of ads or in-app purchases, in memory of James Ensor’s passing.

Thanks to the support of the Flemish Government, and in line with the Belgian EU Presidency 2024, the game will be accessible on smartphones/tablets (Apple Appstore, Google Play) and on Windows/Mac (Steam).

Key features of the game include the exploration of five worlds, each with the mesmerising art of Ensor. Players can discover hidden treasures and unravel the mysteries within his famous paintings. In case of challenges, hints are available to assist players in the right direction. The game features point-and-click controls, and a zoom function that allows players to delve into finer details.

It presents casual hand-painted art, incorporating interactive elements and animations made from Ensor’s authentic hand-painted works to bring his masterpieces to life. The game offers an atmospheric and relaxing soundscape.

Studio Waterzooi, the one-man company behind Thomas Waterzooi, has a noteworthy background. Thomas previously contributed to projects such as Divinity Original Sin (Larian Studios) and Hitman (IO-Interactive) before venturing into solo indie development in 2018. Focused on creating accessible interactive stories and playful games inspired by art, culture, society, and human interest, Thomas aims to provide experiences cantered around relaxation, reflection, playful tinkering, and immersion into compelling narratives and aesthetics.

* Visit the official website here.