GadgetWheels
Wheels of the Week: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – galactic conqueror
The Tiggo 7 has conquered planets – or at least, global markets – and now this alien spaceship is available in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
Get ready to blast off into automotive awesomeness in this … okay, maybe not a spaceship, but with looks that could rival a UFO, it is definitely eye-catching.
The Tiggo 7 Pro, one of the flagships of this alien armada, landed on our shores in late 2023. It is the first Chery to offer all-wheel drive, which means it can handle anything from city streets to intergalactic adventures.
This spaceship comes loaded with goodies like a dual 24.6-inch curved screen, wireless phone charging, a sound system that will make your ears come alive, and a voice assistant that is smarter than your average alien. The Sony audio has eight speakers and 64-colour gradient ambient lighting that will ensure an immersive music experience.
The 50W wireless fast-charging and Type C interface ensure the fast-charging needs of aliens in the spaceship are met. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are wireless with an almost instant connection.
The spaceships captain and his co-pilot seats’ are equipped with an electric adjustment and seat ventilating heat functions as well as dual-zone automatic air conditioning.
The diamond grille shines brighter than any star, and its crystal-clear headlights are like something out of a sci-fi movie.
Behind the wheel of this galactic conqueror, I felt like I was being driven. The Tiggo 7 Pro is a powerful driving experience. It is equipped with a 1.6T and 7DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) powertrain. The intelligent control four-wheel drive system can instantly switch between six driving modes. Safety features are in abundance, but I need to mention two important ones: omnidirectional airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
So, if you are ready to embark on an intergalactic adventure, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is your ticket. It is not just a car; it is a portal to another world of driving pleasure. Chery is so confident in this galactic cruiser that they are offering a 7-year warranty.
Pricing for the Tiggo 7 Pro starts at R442,900.
* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of Gadget Wheels.