A Starlet is born

Photo: Sheryl Goldstuck

The Toyota Starlet Cross is the latest beat to keep time in the Toyota band, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From the outside, the Toyota Starlet Cross is a head-turner. The compact SUV was launched in South Africa last week, upgraded with a sculpted design that looks like it is carved by a musician, plus a cool grille with chrome accents. I got to be the band’s roadie, driving and experiencing two variants during a debut performance. And the Starlet handled all types of road surfaces like a real star.

Super sharp LED headlights light up the road ahead like being on the red carpet, while the taillights stretch from side to side like a twinkle in the night. It sits a bit taller than its predecessor, with more space inside and underneath for all your musical equipment. To add to the beat, it has got 16-inch wheels that are both stylish and ready for any adventure.

Hop inside, and you will be greeted by a comfortable cabin that feels as good as it looks. The three-tone dashboard has an elegant mix of charcoal, silver, and Bordeaux accents, making it the perfect spot to relax, enjoy the ride and bop to the music. High-quality seats keep you comfy on long journeys, and the leather steering wheel feels great in your hands.

Tech lovers will chant at the awesome infotainment system with a big central display (it is 9 inches on the XR model). For Android Auto you will need a cable, but it connects wirelessly to Apple CarPlay, so you can blast your tunes, get directions, and chat with friends, all hands-free.

Under the hood, the Starlet Cross blows the beat, with a 1.5-liter engine that is efficient. The choice is a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic, whichever suits your driving style. This engine is all about giving you a fun ride without guzzling all your fuel. It gets an impressive 5.6 litres per 100 kilometres with the manual transmission and 5.8 litres per 100 kilometres with the automatic – that should be music to your ears and your wallet.

Safety is no afterthought for the Starlet Cross. It comes loaded with features to keep you and your passengers protected, like smart airbags, a system that helps you stay stable on the road, and hill assist to prevent you from rolling backwards on tricky inclines.

The Starlet Cross comes in cool colours, including some with a black roof for a two-tone look. All models come with a bunch of great features, like USB chargers, cruise control, and a sweet sound system. The XR model takes things up a notch with even more bells and whistles, like a cool steering wheel, a heads-up display that shows you important info right on the windshield, and a 360-degree camera that helps you see everything around you when you park.

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Opt in for access to in-car Wi-Fi capability (with a complimentary 25Gb), along with a host of supplementary connect services, to help you own the beat.

Toyota Starlet Cross Pricing

1.5 Xs Manual Transmission – R299 900

1.5 Xs Automatic Transmission – R322 300

1.5 XR Manual Transmission – R339 300

1.5 XR Automatic Transmission – R359 300

– All Toyota Starlet Cross models come standard with 4-services/60 000km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km warranty. Customers can additionally purchase service/maintenance/warranty extensions via the comprehensive Toyota dealer network (220 outlets).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and editor of Gadget Wheels.