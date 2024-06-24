Lead a team of heroes in new Dragon Age

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘The Veilguard’, decide the realm’s fate in a quest met with decisions and dragons.

The new fantasy roleplaying game Dragon Age: The Veilguard features a bold and heroic adventure, dangerous combat, companions, and fellowship. In the singleplayer game, players will encounter decisions that alter outcomes.

The Veilguard is the sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, and is the fourth major game in the franchise. It is developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts, and releases later this year (2024).

In this next chapter of the saga, players will step into Dragon Age’s new customisable hero, Rook, battling on the front lines alongside an extraordinary cast of heroes known as the Veilguard.

Fellowship is central to the experience, with each companion entering the fray with their own storylines, motivations and skill trees. In this tale that will decide the fate of Thedas forever, Rook must rise up, rally a team, and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.

“Dragon Age: The Veilguard features some of the deepest companion storylines in Dragon Age history, navigating romance, tragic loss and complex choices that will affect relationships with players and the fate of The Veilguard,” said John Epler, creative director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. “BioWare’s storytelling roots shine through every chapter of this adventure, and we are incredibly excited for Dragon Age fans as well as those new to the series to experience this crafted, character-driven narrative that is so intertwined with our studio’s DNA.”

Each companion brings their own expertise to the field of battle, summoning the grit to stand together and face impossible odds. Throughout their adventures, players can mix and match different team combinations of two of the game’s seven total companions at a time, to adapt to certain challenges and link powerful combinations that can turn the tide of any battle.

The game’s cast of companions includes:

Bellara, a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.

Davrin, a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.

Emmrich, a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred.

Harding, the dwarven scout, returns to the fray as a companion with her big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers.

Lucanis, a poised and pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organisation renowned throughout Thedas.

Neve, a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.

Taash, a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.

One can add Dragon Age: The Veilguard to their wishlists on PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

* Visit the website here.