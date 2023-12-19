Game reclaims father’s spirit

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Game developer’s founder pays tribute to the memory his father in EA Original, ‘Tales of Kenzera’.

Abubakar Salim, founder of Surgent Studios and a BAFTA-nominated actor, pays homage to his late father in Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Shaman protagonist, Zau, fights to reclaim his father’s spirit, presenting a heartfelt tribute to paternal bonds.

Published under the Electronic Arts Original label, this metroidvania-style adventure is an emotional ode inspired by Salim’s personal journey through grief. The game delves into themes of loss, growth, and resilience, celebrating the connection between father and child.

“For a long time, I’ve struggled to find a way of communicating my journey with grief,” says Salim. “To now be able to do that through Zau’s story of loss, growth and healing in Tales of Kenzera: Zau feels so right. My late father introduced me to the medium, and what better way of honouring him, our relationship and love than through this experience?”

General manager of EA partners Jeff Gamon says: “Our enthusiasm for Abu’s touching vision that draws from his family history and a millennium of Bantu mythology drove our support and belief in Surgent Studios from their start several years ago.”

Guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, Zau navigates mystical 2,5D realms, unlocking cosmic powers. Set to multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s, Zau’s quest unfolds in the captivating landscapes of Kenzera, weaving untold lore, ancient shamans, and mystical creatures into the narrative. Rhythmic combat features as Zau wields powers from Sun and Moon masks.

Scheduled for release on 23 April 2024, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is available for pre-purchase at R314,95, which includes a 10% discount. It will be accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app. Pre-purchasers receive two shaman points, Kalunga’s Blessing visual effect variant, and a digital companion comic, ‘Soulshifters’.

*To prepurchase ‘Tales of Kenzera: Zau’, visit EA here.