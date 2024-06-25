Ride the Windstorm stallion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Explore the beautiful Alpine region on horseback in ‘Start of a Great Friendship’, a remastered adventure game.

In the remastered horse-riding adventure game Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship, players quest through the expansive alpine region, uncovering hidden secrets and exploring the beautiful landscape on horseback. Ride alongside other horses, search for hidden objects, and strive to become the next racing champion.

The game is based on the Windstorm movies and books, published by Mindscape, and developed by Aesir Interactive and Sleeprunner Studios. This remastered edition features new graphics and enhanced animations created with Unreal Engine 5, along with a new photo mode.

Other features include:

New animations for all animals.

Complete World Map overhaul with new trees, plants, lighting and weather effects.

New collectibles.

A new photo mode in which one can edit and add filters.

30 FPS support and 4K upsampling.

Full controller support (Steam).

Smoother controls.

Dynamic Lighting with Unreal’s Lumen System.

New Trophies and Achievements including:

Discover notable Places of Interest and new Hiking Trails throughout the Kaltenbach Estate.

Fully upgrading each of Windstorm’s primary Attributes.

Recovering all of Mika’s lost Polaroids scattered through the region.

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship – Remastered is available on PlayStation 5, Steam and, for the first time for Windstorm games, on Xbox Series.

* Visit the website here.