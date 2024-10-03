‘Skate’ set to kickflip into Early Access

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The game combines familiar mechanics with new elements, expanding the overall skateboarding experience.

Skate, the continuation of the popular skateboarding gaming series, launches into Early Access next year (2025). The new game features familiar mechanics with new elements that expand on the core experience.

Gameplay and customisation

The central trick control system, Flick-It, has been redesigned to enhance accuracy and control. Players can earn rewards through various in-game actions, unlocking character customisation options and skateboard setups. Multiplayer functionality is also included.

The game features an evolving soundtrack that adapts to player preferences, providing a dynamic audio experience. Character customisation is central, enabling players to personalise body types, clothing, and skateboard setups to reflect their distinct style.

The new city setting of San Vansterdam, draws on the design of previous locations like San Vanelona and Port Carverton, with influences from real-world skate spots. The development team is refining the Downtown District, aiming to make the city feel immersive and dynamic, with opportunities for exploration and interaction.

Community involvement

Developers Full Circle and Electronic Arts have involved the community in the creative process through playtesting sessions. Tens of thousands of players have tried the PC version, and provided feedback to shape the game. Console playtesting is scheduled ahead of the game’s Early Access release.

* Visit the ‘skate’ website here.