Spotify celebrates a decade of Amapiano

An on-platform Amapiano destination offers pivotal playlists and podcast for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds and future.

In 2023, South African dance genre Amapiano, hit over 1.4-billion streams on Spotify. The genre’s influence on the music culture in South Africa and beyond has seen the world gripped in an Amapiano frenzy, from dance challenges to inspired collaborations and fusions. This critical influence has led to the launch of A Decade of Amapiano, a site looking at the past decade of Amapiano and its different key influences, complemented by an on-platform Amapiano destination with pivotal playlists and podcast for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds and future.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a game-changing year for Amapiano’s growth on the platform. In 2020, the genre hit its first 100-million streams, followed by 300-million streams in 2021, further solidifying its rising popularity.

In June 2023, Spotify launched Afrobeats: Journey of a billion streams, a website dedicated to celebrating the Afrobeats genre. This month, it did the same for South Africa’s big breakthrough genre, with A Decade of Amapiano.

Evolving from South African townships to the global stages, A Decade of Amapiano tracks the genre’s journey and highlights leading artists.

These are some of the key Amapiano data on Spotify over the last ten years:

345k%+ growth 2023 versus 2014

Over 855 million so far in 2024.

153k%+ growth in export 2023 versus 2014

87% growth of female artists 2023 versus 2022

40% of listeners are between 18-24 years



“One of the most affirming parts of watching Amapiano explode over the past decade is seeing how people use it for self-expression,’’ says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music in sub-Saharan Africa.

These are the top artists, tracks and countries that have kept dance floors electric over the last ten years, according to Spotify data:

Top Amapiano tracks over the last 10 years

Top Artists last 10 years

Top Countries streaming Amapiano last 10 years

South Africa

United States Of America

United Kingdom

Nigeria

Nigeria Germany

Top Amapiano playlists in 2024

A Decade of Amapiano is now live on Spotify’s For The Record and the Amapiano destination on-platform.