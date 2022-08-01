The Wife: Behind The Veil, this Friday on Showmax!

On 5 August, The Wife: Behind The Veil, returns for the second time since its first inception and in this season viewers will be spoilt with an eight-part special which will help them understand the storyline and characters better. Like in season 1, Show max will air two episodes from this Friday until 26 August.

‘The Wife’ is special for many reasons and we hope that the viewers of this telenovela are ready for the drama it is anticipated to return with. This is Showmax’s first telenovela and it has been a huge success for Showmax because it has not only broken records but it trended every weekend.

This telenovela is inspired by Dudu Busani’s books which follow the story of a young woman from KZN who begins her journey as a journalist in Johannesburg and meets a taxi driver who happens to be a successful taxi owner and involved in other criminal activities beyond the taxi industry with his 7 brothers. The books follow the lives of those who are in relationships with the brothers and the hardships they face internally and externally. Season 1 and season 2 have been a major success and season 3 is rumoured to be in production for release in November.

The telenovela was well received by both people who read the book and those inspired by the hype. Overall, the reception of the first season has been outstanding. There have been critics who were against the differences between the books and the televised production yet that did not significantly affect the viewership as viewers were still engaged in the evolution of the story.