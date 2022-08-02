Make way for Cars on the Road

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The debut of the Original series based on the Cars franchise will coincide with the Disney+ Day celebration

Disney and Pixar’s original series “Cars on the Road” will debut on Disney+ on 8 September 2022. The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

“The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater,” says director Steve Purcell. “Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns.”

“Cars on the Road” is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series’ episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9), and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

September 8 also marks Disney+ Day, a day-long annual virtual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company to promote its Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ streaming services; and D23 Expo, a Disney fan event, presented by Visa in Anaheim, California. Disney+ will host special experiences for fans and subscribers and will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.