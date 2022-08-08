The Rumble Fish 2 smashes onto consoles and PC

Japanese video game publisher 3goo has unveiled the sequel to Dimps Corporation’s cult-classic fighting game sequel The Rumble Fish 2. It promises a range of enhancements geared toward hardcore fighting game fans and online players when it launches digitally on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

As a faithful port of the original game developed for the Atomiswave arcade platform in 2005, The Rumble Fish 2 features all of the hard-hitting 2D fighting game action that endeared players to the game in arcades over 15 years ago. This includes an eclectic cast of characters armed with wild, flashy techniques whose visuals are powered by the game’s unique “Smooth Model Animation” system, allowing for 2D sprite animation on a per-limb basis.

The Rumble Fish 2 will also bring a host of new enhancements and features aimed at hardcore fighting game fans. In addition to a widescreen, 16:9 presentation modernising the game’s graphics and animation, players can hone their skills in a new Practice Mode before testing their mettle against rivals around the world in online PvP battles powered by rollback netcode – a feature considered essential by top fighting game players. The Practice Mode allows the customisation of AI and gauges for a better learning experience. Hardcore fans can also revel in a smattering of character art, music, and behind-the-scenes production materials, in the all-new Gallery mode.

Nicolas Di Costanzo, president of 3goo, says: “The Rumble Fish 2 has been a popular game in Japanese arcades for many years, and tournaments are still occasionally organised by the community. Its longevity speaks to the work that the developer Dimps has done with the game, thanks to their two decades of experience in fighting game design. The Dimps team created extended battle systems and offered players an infinite number of strategies, which is something the community enjoys.”

The Rumble Fish 2 is launching this month for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and players can Wishlist the game on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059960/The_Rumble_Fish_2/