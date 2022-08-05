Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo has released the latest version of Xenoblade Chronicles, an action role-playing game with a large open world to explore, for the Switch

Players exposed to the last season of Xenoblade will enjoy this instalment because they are not limited in terms of the amount of active party members needed – it can go up to 7 instead of 3, as in the older series. Party members are also able to change their character class, which gives them different abilities in the game.

One of the most exciting things about the new series is that the battle system occurs in real-time which was not available in its predecessors. Players have the ability to swap between characters in the middle of combat, and all party members automatically attack with their weapons once in range. Party members use abilities called Arts.

If you are new to this game, tutorials are available to every player under the Tips section on the menu tab. The tutorials also allow players to do a training drill, which helps to strengthen their playing abilities during combat.

Traversing the map is similar to previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, with some new features introduced. Players can now turn on a quest navigation line that marks a line on the ground to follow if they are unsure of how to reach their destination. Fall damage returns—a long enough fall will knock out the playable character and force them to return to the nearest travel point

For more information visit: nintendo.co.za