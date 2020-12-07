Connect with us

Tennis World Tour 2 coming to next gen consoles

Tennis World Tour 2, the tennis simulation game, is coming out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2021.

Nacon and Big Ant Studios have announced a special edition of Tennis World Tour 2 will be available on next-generation consoles. This edition will include the base game, additional content and gameplay improvements.  

The tennis simulation game invites fans to play a realistic tennis game that represents the specific aspects of the sport and its competitive nature. Many of the game’s details have been redesigned for the next-gen consoles, and having higher frame rates has increased the game’s fluidity and realism.  

Nacon and Big Ant Studios provided the following information about Tennis World Tour 2:   

  • New features: the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, a competitive mode, an improved serve system, and a new shot timing mechanic. 
  • More realistic: more animations create smoother gameplay. 
  • Multiple game modes: Career, Quick Match, Online, Tournament, Ranked Match, and Tie Break Tens. 
  • Several official courts: The Estadio Manolo Santana of the Mutua Madrid Open, the Owl Arena of Halle, or the 3 courts of Roland-Garros: Philippe-Chatrier, Suzanne-Lenglen and Simonne-Mathieu. 
  • 48 iconic players: the most famous players are part of the casting this year, among them are Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty  

Tennis World Tour 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2021. 

