The Ghost and The House of Truth – Now on Showmax

At the end of November 2020, The Ghost and The House of Truth was the third most nominated film at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), where it’s up for seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director (Akin Omotoso).

Bola Ogun is a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. But when her own daughter goes missing, her belief in forgiveness is tested.

Shot in Makoko, Nigeria, the crime drama also stars AMAA Best Actress winner Kate Henshaw (Chief Daddy, 4th Republic) as Folashade, a police inspector in the Child Protection Unit, and AMAA Best Young Actor winner Kemi Lala Akindoju (Dazzling Mirage, Banana Island Ghost, Fifty), who also co-produced.

Earlier this year, The Ghost and The House of Truth won Best World Film at UrbanWorld in New York, having opened FilmAfrica in London and closed The Africa International Film Festival, where it won Best Director, Best Actress (Henshaw) and Best Nigerian Film.