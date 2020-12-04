KonoSuba: Fantastic Days due in 2021

Earlier this year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, from the gaming studio Nexon, gained strong recognition and fan base. The game features fan-favourite characters such as Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness, and follows the storyline from the anime series. Characters have also been created exclusively for the game.

Nexon revealed KonoSuba: Fantastic Days videos with the main voice actors Jun Fukushima, who stars as Kazuma, and Sora Amamiya, starring as Aqua, as they shared their thoughts on the forthcoming global release.

“I’m so happy that everyone can now play KonoSuba: Fantastic Days,” says Sora Amamiya says. “The content in the game is very fulfilling and the characters are super cute. I hope you’re excited!”

To watch the interviews with the voice actors, click here. To receive updates regarding the game, sign-up here.