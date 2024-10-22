Suzuki project helps revive the Hennops River

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Clean Ocean Project, which aims to cleanse coastal and inland waterways, saw volunteers remove over 490kg of waste in Gauteng this month.

The Suzuki Clean Ocean Project, which aims to contribute towards cleaner oceans and rivers in countries around the globe, saw a major success near Centurion in Gauteng this month.

Aside from being one of the most popular automotive brands in South Africa, Suzuki is also a world-leading outboard motor brand. Focused on providing its customers with an unrivalled experience on coastal and inland waterways, it is spearheading efforts towards a healthy and unpolluted environment.

On 12 October 2024, Suzuki Marine South Africa collaborated with two non-profit organisations – Hennops Revival and Deep Water Movement – to conduct a Clean-Up the World Campaign at the Hennops River in Centurion, Pretoria.

One of the biggest rivers in Gauteng, the Hennops is also one of the province’s most polluted as increasing urbanisation sees its banks and waters at constant threat from litter and other forms of hazardous waste.

“Water is one of the most critical resource issues of our lifetime and our children’s lifetime, so we at Suzuki are proud to have assisted Hennops Revival and Deep Water Movement in cleansing a river right here on our doorstep,” said Tanja Maes, marine manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“Leading up to this event our target was to fill 50 trash bags. I’m happy to report we exceeded this number by a fair margin. After two hours of hard work, our crew of selfless volunteers collected 241 bags; a figure which translates to just over 490 kilograms of trash.

“The disposal of this waste was overseen by Hennops Revival and Deep Water Movement as they are familiar with the correct and lawful procedures required to separate harmful medical waste from everyday recyclable trash before it is delivered to the registered land fill.”

The Clean-Up the World Campaign is made up of three core commitments, each designed to make a specific impact:

1. Clean-Up the World Campaign

Held annually since 2010, more than 9,000 people from 44 global Suzuki distributors have volunteered their time to help clean waterways in their vicinity. Members of the public have also joined in, bringing the total number of participants as of December 2023 to 17,002.

2. Reduce Plastic Packaging

In order to be more considerate towards the planet, Suzuki Marine is making efforts to not only gather plastic waste but also reduce plastic packaging from its products. Migrating to eco-friendly packaging materials such as paper saves over five tons of plastic per annum.

3. Collect Marine Micro-Plastic Waste

Since July 2022, Suzuki Marine has fitted its Micro-Plastic Collecting Device (MPC) to a number of its popular outboard motors as standard equipment. This innovative filtration device allows for reliable collection of micro-plastics by simply operating the engine.