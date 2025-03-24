Suzuki tests Apple CarPlay versus Android Auto

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is a compelling blend of modern hybrid technology, rugged off-road capability, and urban comfort, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is an SUV that checks many boxes. It is stylish, practical, fuel-efficient, and has just enough adventurous spirit to leave city roads behind when the mood strikes. This versatile vehicle balances eco-friendliness with everyday utility.

The Grand Vitara has a design that blends sophistication and ruggedness. With a bold front grille, striking LED headlights, and sculpted body lines, the SUV presents a confident stance. The raised suspension and wide wheel arches give it a robust, ready-for-anything look, while the AllGrip badge proudly declares this is a machine built for more than just the tarmac.

The cabin is equally appealing, with a mix of modern technology and premium materials. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and seats provide comfort, while the spacious interior ensures a pleasant ride even on long trips. The boot is more than capable of carrying weekend gear or shopping bags. Overall, it is a compact SUV that feels upscale without being flashy.

When I selected the AllGrip system, I unlocked a whole new level of versatility. With modes like auto, sport, snow, and lock, the Grand Vitara adapts to various conditions, giving me confidence whether I am driving on highways or venturing off-road. While the Vitara is not an extreme off-roading beast, it is definitely capable enough for weekends of exploring that do not require shying away from adventure.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The hybrid powertrain is efficient, offering excellent fuel economy, making the Grand Vitara an eco-friendly choice without compromising on the performance needed for daily commutes and weekend getaways. The Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip’s smooth handling, light steering, and comfortable ride make it fun to drive.

The ride quality of the Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is surprisingly smooth, especially for a compact SUV. The suspension absorbs bumps well, ensuring comfort even on less-than-perfect roads. The cabin remains quiet, and the seats are supportive for long journeys.

Android vs Apple

Inside, the Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is all about making driving experiences comfortable and tech-savvy. The cabin features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring that the phone connects readily to the car and provides a smart, intuitive interface.

I was able to test both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Apple CarPlay is intuitive and integrates with the iPhone. Upon connecting, I was greeted with a familiar interface that mirrored my iPhone’s layout. Maps are easy to access via large icons.

The Siri voice assistant makes hands-free navigation easier. The system responds well to natural voice commands. Siri has a selection of male and female voices from various countries, including South Africa.

Android Auto offers a slightly more customisable experience. The interface is vibrant, with a user-friendly design that can adapt to my preferences. It integrates well with Google’s suite of services, like Google Maps and Google Assistant, both of which are powerful tools for navigating traffic and finding new places.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Android Auto also provides easy access to third-party apps such as Spotify and WhatsApp, which work fluidly with the system. The Google Assistant voice controls are responsive and can handle more specific commands, like new street names.

In both cases, the screen is responsive, and navigating between apps is easy. While Apple CarPlay is known for its simplicity and easy integration for iPhone users, Android Auto is favoured by users who enjoy customisation and Google’s assistant features.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is a fabulous compact SUV that brings together style, performance, and practicality. The interior tech, with its seamless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensured I stayed connected on the go, with both systems offering impressive functionality. The Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip is a car that balances modern features, solid performance, and hybrid efficiency in a way that makes it a great value in its segment.

Pricing for the Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip starts at R542,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.