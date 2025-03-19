Buckle up, Jozi!

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+CVT is here to turn heads, conquer traffic, and make the daily grind feel like a joyride, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+CVT , a zippy little hatchback, is the ultimate urban sidekick, blending style, smarts, and just enough sass to own the streets of Johannesburg. Whether I was cruising down the road or dodging potholes on the M2, the Swift was ready to roll with flair.

The Swift has sleek lines, a bold grille, and that oh-so-chic floating roof design that screams, “I’m here to party.” The 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and chrome accents complete the look, making it a car that is strutting down the road, saying: “Move over, traffic – this Swift is stealing the spotlight.”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, it is like entering a little urban oasis. The cabin is surprisingly spacious, with a clean, modern dashboard that puts everything exactly where it’s needed. The GL+CVT trim features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto that connects faster than I can say “Suzuki.” I could cue up my amapiano playlist, and suddenly, I was not driving – I was vibing.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine might not make it a muscle car, but it has got enough pep to handle Jozi’s chaos with ease. It is eager to rev and, while the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) might need a little encouragement on Northcliff’s hills, the Swift’s lightweight build and nimble handling make it a blast to drive.

Zipping around Melville’s tight corners? Pure joy. Navigating the M2’s madness? No sweat. This car does not drive – it dances.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

And here is the kicker: the Swift is a fuel-sipping princess. In the city, it sips petrol at a graceful 5 litres per 100 km, and on the open road to Pretoria, it falls to a jaw-dropping 4.5 litres per 100 km. Translation? More money for bunny chow, less stress at the pump. Long road trips? The Swift is ready to roll without having to rob the bank.

The rear seats are comfy enough for two adults, and the boot is just the right size. Parking is made easy with the park distance control, which is a superhero power when I am squeezing into tight spots at 44 Stanley.

The Suzuki Swift 1.2+CVT comes with airbags, ABS brakes, and electronic stability control. In short, the Suzuki Swift is the spunky, stylish, and savvy hatchback that Johannesburg needs.

Pricing for the Suzuki Swift GL+CVT starts from R259,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.