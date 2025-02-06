Suzuki sales set market alight

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Swift was South Africa’s overall best-selling model in January 2025, helping the brand to No. 2 position in overall sales.

South Africa’s top-selling car in January 2025 was a turn-up for the books – and the record books. Suzuki Auto South Africa and its network of dealers set no less than four new sales records.

According to the official sales report published by industry body naamsa, 6,399 new Suzuki passenger vehicles were sold during January 2025 – beating the Japanese carmaker’s previous overall sales record set in November by 370 units.

The sales consisted of 4,534 dealer sales (beating the April 2024 record by 42 units) and 1,865 fleet/rental/government sales (beating the November 2024 record by three units).

This result places Suzuki Auto South Africa second overall in the total vehicle sales by manufacturer rankings.

Of the 16 Suzuki vehicles currently on offer to South African consumers, it was the new fourth-generation Swift that led the January sales race with 2,628 units sold – the highest number sold in a single month since June 2022 (1,925 units). This achievement further cemented the Swift as the month’s overall best-selling model.

“We are grateful for the response from the market and pleased to see how the new fourth-generation Swift has been so well received so soon after its local launch,” says Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

A recipient of the 2025 Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC) Car of The Year award, the Swift is a finalist in the 2025 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition. The hatchback is also a Top 10 finalist in the 2025 World Car of the Year, and Top 5 finalist in the 2025 World Urban Car presented by the World Car Awards.

A category winner and runner up overall at the 2024 SA COTY Awards, the sleek Fronx crossover SUV was the second biggest seller for Suzuki Auto South Africa in January, with 771 units sold, followed by the seven-seater Ertiga with 637 units sold.