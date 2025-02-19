Wheels of the Week: The queen of fuel sipping

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Suzuki Swift has always been a popular choice for those seeking a fun, reliable, and affordable car. The latest iteration of the 1.2 GLX is no exception, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Swift is a spunky little hatchback that offers a compelling blend of style, practicality, and performance. The Swift 1.2 GLX, the latest iteration of the model, boasts a sporty and contemporary design. Its sleek lines, bold front grille, and distinctive floating roof design give it a youthful and energetic vibe. The GLX trim adds some extra flair with its stylish 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and chrome accents.

Inside the Swift, it is spacious and well designed. The dashboard is clean and modern, with all the controls within easy reach. The GLX trim level comes with a generous array of features, including a user-friendly 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic climate control. Connecting to Android Auto was easier than opening a tap.

Streaming my music made me feel right at home in this little queen of a car. It is a comfortable and convenient place to spend time, whether I was commuting from Somerset West to Stellenbosch or embarking on a long road trip.

Under the hood, the Swift 1.2 GLX has a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. While it might not be a powerhouse, it offers more than enough pep for city driving and the occasional highway jaunt. The engine is eager to rev, while the continuously variable transmission (CVT) may need an extra gear to really get it going. The Swift’s lightweight construction and well-tuned suspension contribute to its agile handling, making it a blast to zip around corners.

It is a car that puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel.

One of the Swift’s biggest strengths is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The 1.2-litre engine sips fuel like a queen, elegantly and graciously. This makes it an ideal choice for budget-conscious drivers and those who do a lot of city driving. In city driving I got on average 5,1km per 100 litres of petrol. On the open road the Suzuki Swift let me know it was not a fan of refuelling and preferred just sipping fuel, as I got 4,6km per 100 litres. This made long road trips more fun, as I did not need to stress about finding refuelling stops.

Despite its compact size, the Swift 1.2 GLX offers a surprising amount of practicality. The rear seats can comfortably accommodate two adults, and the boot offers decent cargo space for its class. The Swift is also easy to park and manoeuvre, especially with its park distance control.

Suzuki does not skimp on safety features. The Swift 1.2 GLX comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist. These features gave me peace of mind, knowing that I was well-protected on the road.

Pricing for the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT starts at R 284,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.