Omoda ushers in new era of luxury

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Imagine a world where art and engineering collide, where opulence meets innovation. That is the realm the Omoda C9 inhabits. It is not just a car; it is a statement, unveiled amid the grandeur of the Norval Foundation.

This stylish and luxurious SUV offers value for money, with a powerful engine, a comfortable ride, and a long list of features.

The Omoda C9 has a striking appearance, with a sleek and modern design. The LED headlights and taillights give it a futuristic look, while the chrome accents add a touch of sophistication. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials and plenty of space for passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, even on long drives.

Under the hood, the C9 AWD is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces a respectable 192 kW and 400 Nm of torque. This engine provides ample power for city driving and highway cruising, and it has plenty of grunt for overtaking.

The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, and the steering is precise and responsive. The all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction in all weather conditions, and the C9 handles well on both paved and unpaved roads.

The Omoda C9 AWD is packed with features, many of which are usually found in more expensive vehicles. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The sound system is also impressive, with clear and powerful audio.

Together with my co-driver, Thami Masemola, we tested the Omoda C9 AWD around Chapmans Peak. While the drive itself can be a bit hair-raising at times, the C9 never let us down. We even had a chance to take in some breathtaking views, knowing the Omoda C9 would keep us focused if our attention deviated too much from the road.

Interesting fact: the only way to tell the AWD from the FWD is that the AWD has a speaker in the headrest of the drivers seat.

Pricing:

Omoda C9 FWD – R785,900 (limited-time launch price of R760,000)

Omoda C9 AWD – R885,900 (limited-time launch price of R860,000)

The new Omoda C9 comes standard with a 7-year/100 000 km service plan, a 7-year/200 000 km vehicle warranty and an industry-leading 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty (for the first owner).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.