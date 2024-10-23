Wheels of the Week: Lightweight in the heavyweight division

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5L MT is a pint-sized SUV that punches well above its weight, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5l MT has a cute, almost toy-like appearance that is sure to turn heads. The raised ride height, chunky plastic cladding, and stylish LED headlights give it a rugged, adventurous vibe.

Inside, the cabin is surprisingly spacious, with plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The materials used are of good quality, and the overall build quality feels solid.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The infotainment system is simple to use, with a touchscreen display that is easy to read. What amazed me with this lightweight, is how it had features that many heavyweights do not have. The one that stood out for me was that I connected wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Many of the more expensive vehicles do not have this feature. The other heavyweight feature is the rear-view camera, which is clear and accurate. This makes this zippy car even zippier.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre engine provides a decent amount of power for city driving. It is not going to blow you away, but it is more than capable of keeping up with traffic. The manual transmission is smooth and easy to operate, making it a joy to drive. The suspension is tuned for comfort, and the ride is generally pleasant, although it can get a bit bouncy on rough roads.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

One of the Starlet Cross’s biggest strengths is its fuel efficiency. It is a very economical car, and I was able to get decent mileage out of a tank of fuel. The small size also makes it easy to park, and it is a great choice for city driving.

With its stylish design, peppy engine, and surprisingly comfortable interior, it is a great choice for city dwellers looking for a versatile and economical vehicle. I imagine that it would be great vehicle for students and young people, or people who are starting to downsize.

Pricing for the Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5L MT starts at R319,100.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

