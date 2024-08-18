Streaming from a new point of Viu

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The entertainment platform differentiates itself from typical streaming services with a dual model, distinct content, and local shows, writes JASON BANNIER.

Viu is a video streaming entertainment platform that is making a big push into South Africa, but what sets it apart in a market dominated by giants like Netflix and Showmax?

Viu, owned by Hong Kong-based PCCW Media, answered this question last week when it hosted a media briefing to update the market on its activities in South Africa.

A key difference, says the company, is Viu’s dual model, offering users a freemium option to watch shows for free with occasional ads. The premium option removes the ads, with subscription plans ranging from R7 to R69 per month.

Another distinction is its recent addition of Afrikaans-dubbed Scandinavian shows, including the mysterious crime drama Trom, and thriller Max Anger – With One Eye Open. However, content from Turkey, Korea, and other international sources is also featured.

“Interestingly, Turkish content is gaining some momentum,” said Elouise Kelly, country manager at Viu SA, during the briefing. “A lot of it has been dubbed into other languages, Afrikaans predominantly.

“Because of where we are headquartered, and a lot of territories in which we operate in, we are able to access some of the best K-dramas available.”

The K-drama Lovely Runner, as well as The Real Housewives of Dubai is featured.

“We believe that our content is quite diverse. We have drama, comedy, romance, everything.”

However, South African produced content like Uzalo, Skeem Saam, Muvhango, and Generations is also available.

“Right now, we are working on including a lot more local content, that we are going to acquire and produce. There’s a lot of awareness that we’re trying to build for the brand and just getting to know the South African consumer a little bit more.”

A new Viu campaign features colloquial and vernacular slogans that highlight how Viu is differentiating itself from other streaming platforms. They include phrases such as Your Faves Could Never Let You Login Nomakanjani, Your Faves Could Neva Be Open to Group Watching, and Your Faves Could Never Free the Password.

“We also understand that South Africans are community-centric; we like to consume our entertainment as a group and share streaming services, and so Viu doesn’t have password-sharing restrictions. Our users can enjoy exceptional value with quality entertainment, five simultaneous streams, free downloads – all with a simple interface and user-friendly features.”

* Visit the Viu website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

