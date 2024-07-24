Netflix teams up with Wits U

WSOA during a presentation of the Netflix Equity grant.

A Creative Equity grant from the streaming giant will boost students in the Film and TV Department at the Wits School of Arts.

Students in the Film and TV Department at the Wits School of Arts (WSOA) are set to receive a boost from global streaming giant Netflix.

The entertainment service has awarded a Netflix Creative Equity grant for developing creative digital infrastructure in the department at Wits University. It is expected to provide students with state-of-the-art equipment in their learning and content-creation journey.

The grant is expected to advance the university’s mission to train industry-ready graduates with access to contemporary industry equipment, and Netflix’s goal to advance equity for emerging film and TV creatives through its Netflix Fund for Creative Equity

Wits University says it is training the next generations of creatives from the continent to produce and narrate authentic African stories.

“Over the past 15 years, the Department has grown to be a formidable player that is rated among the best in the world,” the university said in a statement this week. “Wits Film and TV students are already trail blazers in the industry; a Wits student film was recently accepted and will be screened at this year’s Durban Film Festival and will compete in the prestigious CILECT Award. Wits students also won Best Student Film Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).”

Dr Yolo Koba, head of the Film and Television Department, said: “These accolades are testament to the potential of our Department and students. This grant and the equipment will assist us in our commitment of digitalisation and training future creatives and industry leaders with critical and innovative skills.”

Allison Triegaardt, Netflix manager of content for Africa, said: “We are incredibly proud and happy to extend our partnership with the Wits Film and TV department by introducing this initiative aimed at nurturing and strengthening the pipeline of the South African film and TV industry. At Netflix, we not only invest in growing the production of local films and series, but we also want to continue our contribution to growing the ecosystem by investing in programmes that increase equitable access to training for the next generation of storytellers.”

The collaboration between Wits and Netflix, administered by Tshikululu Social Investment, is expected to play a significant role in assisting the university to achieve its centenary campaign goals.