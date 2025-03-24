Indie games set to shine

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Hundreds of games are vying for a spot in this year’s Best Indie Games Summer Showcase, set to spotlight the best in independent gaming, writes JASON BANNIER.

A diverse lineup of upcoming indie games will be featured during the 2025 Best Indie Games (BIG) Summer Showcase, known as indie3. Streaming on the BIG YouTube channel on 3 June 2025 at 5pm CET, the showcase kicks off a week-long Steam event with a dedicated sale page for participating titles.

Last year, the event drew over one thousand submissions and the livestream featured 150 indie games.

Among the first confirmed titles for the showcase are MechAnimals and Rue Valley. MechAnimals is an action roguelite where players control adorable animal pilots who jump between fast-paced combat and powerful mechs to battle an evil robot-run megacorporation in a dieselpunk world.

Rue Valley is a narrative roleplaying game about a man trapped in a time loop in a mysterious small town, where he must confront his inner demons and uncover hidden truths while shaping his personality through branching dialogue and mindset-altering choices.

A screenshot of Rue Valley. Image supplied.

Other games confirmed for the showcase include:

How to enter a game

Submissions for the showcase close next Monday (31 March 2025). The entry confirmation deadline is 6 April, while trailers must be submitted by 19 May.​The event is open to all upcoming indie games or released games with a big announcement, but games releasing from June 2025 to May 2026 will be prioritised.

Application is free, but if one’s game is selected, a fee of US$100 per game (paid via Stripe) is required to confirm participation.

* Submit one’s game for the Best Indie Games Summer Showcase here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Bluesky at @jas2bann.

