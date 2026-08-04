New Star Wars anime searches for lost Jedi

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‘The Ninth Jedi’ returns to a galaxy where Jedi and Sith have nearly vanished, leaving the remaining Force users scattered and hunted.

A new Star Wars anime centres on Jedi-in-training Lah Kara, who sets out to find her missing father, gather allies and survive the hunters pursuing her.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from today (5 August 2026). The eight-episode limited series expands a story that began with The Ninth Jedi in the first volume of Visions and continued with Child of Hope in the third volume.

Kara continues her training under Margrave Juro as the disappearance of most Jedi and Sith leaves the remaining Force users scattered and vulnerable.

The pair travel with a small group of Jedi-in-training while searching for her father. The mission also leads them towards potential allies who could help oppose an increasingly powerful warlord.

Image courtesy Star Wars.

The journey becomes more dangerous when Jedi Hunters begin pursuing Kara. The group must avoid enemies determined to prevent the surviving Jedi from regrouping.

Kimiko Glenn returns as Kara in the English-language version, alongside Andrew Kishino as Juro, Masi Oka as Ethan, Patrick Seitz as Homen, JP Karliak as Gramps and Simu Liu as Lah Zhima. New cast members include Feodor Chin as Gennoh, Young Mazino as Nawaam, Chase Sui Wonders as Tafflah and Keone Young as Kwana. Neil Kaplan returns as the narrator.

The returning original language voice talent includes Chinatsu Akasaki (Lah Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Hinata Tadokoro (Homen), Cho (Gramps), and Shinichiro Miki (Lah Zhima). Akio Otsuka returns to voice The Narrator.

Production IG and Lucasfilm produced the anime series. Shunsuke Tada directs, Mitsuyasu Sakai wrote the series, and Kenji Kamiyama serves as supervising director.