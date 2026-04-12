James Cameron reveals ‘Secrets of the Bees’

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A new documentary investigates the behaviour of ‘Earth’s smallest yet most vital heroes’.

A new instalment in National Geographic’s Secrets of series examines one of the world’s most critical insect species.

Secrets of the Bees is executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, director of the highly acclaimed films Titanic and Avatar. The new two-part documentary, along with the broader Emmy-winning franchise, is available to stream on Disney+.

Beyond Cameron’s cinematic success, he is a pioneering explorer and producer who has earned multiple awards for his innovative environmental documentaries and deep-sea exploration. He is joined by executive producer and Emmy Award-winner Maria Wilhelm.

“For its fifth anniversary, Secrets of turns its lens to one of Earth’s smallest yet most vital heroes: bees,” says Cameron. “Far more than pollinators, bees are socially complex, fast-thinking individuals and the most important insects on our planet. Their impact on the natural world and humanity is immeasurable, and we’re only just beginning to see how extraordinary they truly are.”

Secrets of the Bees is hosted and narrated by BAFTA and Emmy-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory. With the expertise of entomologist and fellow National Geographic Explorer Dr Samuel Ramsey, the series uncovers the creatures’ astonishing architecture and intelligence.

Alastair Fothergill and Huw Cordey serve as series producers, and Nadége Laici serves as producer and director. Pam Caragol is executive producer for National Geographic.