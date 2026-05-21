Mandalorian and Grogu bring the fight to Imax

The new Star Wars movie trades galaxy-shaking drama for giant monsters and fast-moving action, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is at its most exciting in Imax theatres, where giant creatures and chaotic action sequences thunder across the screen with immense scale and intensity. Mission-based storytelling and episodic pacing keep the film moving steadily, even when the larger plot involving Imperial threats and the Hutt crime family is fairly uninspired.

The big screen gives sprawling cities, swamp-filled planets and crowded alien environments a far stronger sense of presence than the television series, while Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack remains especially striking throughout.

Photo courtesy StarWars.

At the same time, audiences expecting a more traditionally structured Star Wars epic driven by major twists, layered storytelling or heavier emotional stakes, may find the film’s approach less satisfying than the franchise’s larger theatrical entries.

While several new characters leave a strong impression through distinctive personalities and striking designs, others, including familiar faces from the series, feel underused or flat. Much of the film’s momentum instead comes from the contrast between the central duo, with Mando remaining calm, methodical and restrained while Grogu adds unpredictability through impulsive behaviour. Their dynamic keeps the film together even during slower moments when exposition and weaker story lines threaten to affect the pacing.

Some of the main villains fail to leave a lasting impression. The figures behind the wider conflict rarely feel as memorable as the dangers encountered throughout the story. Rival bounty hunters, aggressive creatures and isolated encounters frequently overshadow the primary antagonists, which is not necessarily a bad outcome.

Photo courtesy StarWars.

One particular Mando-versus-monster moment sees the hero face a seemingly impossible-to-defeat creature. The encounter leaves Mando scrambling for survival, while the Imax presentation and cinematography make every second feel massive and engaging.

Donning the beskar armour once again is Pedro Pascal, relying heavily on restrained delivery and body language. Much of the helmeted character’s personality comes through effectively in subtle reactions and quieter moments. The film rarely digs deeply into the emotional side of Mando and Grogu’s relationship, instead highlighting their bond through the reactions and observations of other characters.

Photo courtesy StarWars.

To that point, Grogu’s puppetry is one of the film’s strongest elements. The character feels lifelike throughout, alongside several other practical effects and creature designs that add texture and personality to the world. Very little in the film leaves room to question the craftsmanship behind the characters, even when several CGI-heavy moments appear slightly inconsistent.

The story remains accessible to viewers without deep Star Wars knowledge, while still diving into lore, returning faces and smaller moments tied to the wider universe. The reveals may not reach the excitement of a legendary Jedi appearance, but the references and connections still fit in naturally.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres today (22 May 2026).

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.