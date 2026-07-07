Toyota bZ4X is the new EV star on stage

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There could not have been a better place for Toyota to introduce its first EV in South Africa than the roads of Mpumalanga, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending time exploring Mpumalanga’s winding mountain passes, open highways and gravel roads, the new Toyota bZ4X (beyond Zero 4 by 4) rolled into Innibos in Nelspruit, where it quickly became one of the stars of the popular arts festival. Surrounded by live music, bustling crowds and curious onlookers, Toyota’s electric SUV attracted almost as much attention as the performers on stage.

The bZ4X marks Toyota South Africa Motors’ official entry into the local battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market. While many manufacturers have already dipped their toes into the EV world, Toyota has taken its time, delivering a model that has already benefited from an international mid-life update. Built on Toyota’s dedicated e-TNGA electric platform, it also shares much of its DNA with its more luxurious cousin, the Lexus RZ.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africans are also getting the good stuff from the start. Rather than offering a basic front-wheel-drive model, Toyota has launched the bZ4X here exclusively in dual-motor all-wheel-drive form.

Charging has become one of the biggest talking points whenever EVs are mentioned, and Toyota has made noticeable improvements. The updated electrical system supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 to 29 minutes under ideal conditions. For home charging, the standard 11 kW AC onboard charger means a full recharge on a suitable wall box takes just over three hours, although charging speeds naturally depend on the available infrastructure.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Almost all available options are included as standard in the vehicle. The dashboard is dominated by a crisp 14-inch touchscreen that looks like a laptop on the dashboard, and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. A nine-speaker JBL sound system provides the soundtrack for the journey.

Instead of placing the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel in the traditional position, Toyota has mounted a seven-inch display higher up in the driver’s line of sight, working alongside a head-up display to keep important information visible without becoming distracting. However, depending on seat positioning, the steering wheel may dissect the instrument cluster.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Comfort levels are generous. Leather upholstery comes standard, along with heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera system and wireless smartphone charging. The bZ4X also rides on stylish 20-inch alloy wheels, while a tyre repair kit replaces the conventional spare wheel, leaving the full 452 litres of luggage space untouched.

Toyota’s South African electrification journey stretches back more than two decades. It began with the arrival of the Prius, before expanding with locally produced hybrid technology in the Corolla Cross Hybrid and, later, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. The bZ4X now becomes the company’s first purpose-built battery-electric SUV available locally.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Buyers will have two flavours to choose from: the standard bZ4X and the more adventure-focused bZ4X Touring. Both share Toyota’s dedicated electric platform and 2,850mm wheelbase, but the Touring stretches 140mm longer and stands 70mm taller. The extra size translates into a noticeably larger luggage compartment, making it a better companion for camping weekends, family holidays or anyone who seems incapable of packing light. Ground clearance also increases from 200mm to 216mm, giving the driver a little more confidence when the tar runs out.

The standard bZ4X keeps things clean and modern with Toyota’s latest Hammerhead front-end design, slim LED headlights and a full-width rear light bar. The Touring adds chunkier bumpers, roof rails and more rugged detailing that would not look out of place outside a mountain lodge after a weekend of exploring.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving confidence comes from more than straight-line speed. The battery is integrated into the vehicle’s structure, lowering the centre of gravity while increasing rigidity. Combined with MacPherson strut front suspension and a sophisticated double wishbone rear setup, the bZ4X feels planted whether cruising through city traffic, tackling mountain passes or travelling along gravel roads.

Perhaps the biggest achievement of the bZ4X is that it does not make one feel that driving electric is some strange new experience. After spending time on the varied roads of Mpumalanga before becoming one of the biggest attractions at Innibos, it simply felt like a thoroughly modern Toyota that happened to be powered by electricity. That may well be exactly what many South African motorists have been waiting to experience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Attribute bZ4X BEV AWD (Standard Crossover) bZ4X Touring (Wagon-styled) Price R1,182,800 R1,317,700 Combined Power 252 kW to 255 kW 334 kW Combined Torque 438 Nm to 439 Nm 438 Nm 0-100 km/h Sprint 5.1 seconds 4.3 seconds Top Speed 160 km/h 180 km/h Battery Capacity 73.1 kWh 74.7 kWh Claimed Range (WLTP) Up to 481 km Up to 487 km Overall Length 4,690 mm (90 mm longer than a RAV4) 4,830 mm Ground Clearance 215 mm 215 mm Pricing R1,182,800 R1,317,700

All Toyota bZ4X models are sold with a 6 years/90 000 km service plan (intervals at 12 months / 15 000 km) and a 3-year/100 000 km warranty. The EV battery is covered by an 8-year/160 000 km warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.