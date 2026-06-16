‘Galactic Racer’ reveals bitter Star Wars rivalries

A new trailer showcases a high-speed feud at the centre of podracing action in an underground racing league.

A new story trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer has revealed a bitter rivalry, a new location, and a first look at podracing action beyond the Mos Espa Circuit.

The racing game trailer debuted at Summer Game Fest 2026, a video game showcase that streamed live earlier this month (5 June 2026). Galactic Racer, made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will release on 6 October 2026.

The video focused on the competition between Galactic League champion Kestar Bool and the playable protagonist, Shade. Players can take on the role of this mysterious elite pilot as he joins the Galactic League, an underground racing league founded by racing enthusiast Darius Pax in the lawless Outer Rim.

While Pax may have established the League, underhanded and well-connected racer Kestar Bool has become champion, and will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on the title. With nowhere else to turn, Pax recruits Shade, a lone racer with a personal grudge against the Bool family, to enter the Galactic League and end Kestar’s reign before his corruption grows too deep to remove.

Image courtesy Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

Pilots can prove their worth in the Galactic League by engaging in a series of challenges. The run-based campaign sees players carving a path through the League, choosing between different events as they progress with distinct unlocks and challenges. There’s no turning back once an event is chosen, and if a pilot crashes too many times, they wreck out of the tour and will need to regroup, rebuild and begin again.

Only certain perks and unlocks earned in previous attempts are carried over to the next run. Racers can start each tour from scratch with new decisions and choices to make for another chance to take down League champion Kestar Bool.

Kestar and Shade may be the main characters in the Galactic Racer campaign, but there are other pilots vying for the top spot. Players can explore the paddock, where fellow racers congregate to share stories, throw down challenges, and provide support.

Each planet’s paddock features the mechanic Hibi and her workshop. Here, Shade can fit new parts either earned or bought from Hibi, which can offer stat boosts and abilities to support each player’s racing style as they prepare for races across the circuit.

Image courtesy Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

The new location, Derven Acos, is described as the ultimate test in the Galactic League. The custom-built arena features every planetary condition that racers can encounter throughout the tour, all combined into a mighty gauntlet that aims to push a pilot’s skills to the limit. Racers will need a well-tuned build for the showpiece events of the Galactic League.

Iconic podracers can be piloted beyond the Mos Espa Circuit, taking these powerful machines to planets with new challenges to overcome. Players can experience podracing in the single-player story campaign, jump straight into races through Arcade mode, or take part in podracer-focused online multiplayer events.

Where to play Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on 6 October 2026. The game will be available in Standard and Deluxe editions, both physically and digitally, with a physical-only Collector’s Edition while stocks last. Pre-orders for all editions of the game are available now.