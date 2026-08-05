‘Marvel Tōkon’ sets up superhero fights

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A new action game combines tag-team combat with anime-inspired versions of Marvel characters.

Stream of the Day

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a new fighting game, pits teams of Marvel heroes and villains against one another in tag-team battles with mid-fight substitutions and combined attacks.

The title, developed by Arc System Works alongside PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games, is available from today (6 August 2026).

The launch roster includes 20 playable fighters, each presented through a distinct anime-inspired design. Players can experiment with different four-character team compositions to discover combinations, strategies and character synergies.

Combat supports traditional fighting-game commands and simplified inputs. Easy chain combos offer an accessible starting point, while special move sets and team strategies provide depth for experienced players.

Photo courtesy Marvel Tōkon.

Battle stages draw inspiration from familiar Marvel locations. Some arenas include interactive transitions that move a fight into a different part of the environment.

Local multiplayer allows two players to compete on one system, while online lobbies can accommodate up to 64 participants. Cross-platform multiplayer is supported on PC, and singleplayer Episode Mode explores the relationships, stories and fighting styles behind the featured teams.

The PC version supports 4K visuals on compatible displays, with battles locked at 60 frames per second under the Ultra settings. DualSense controller support adds haptic feedback to attacks and special moves.

Where to play

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is available on PlayStation and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.