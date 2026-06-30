X-Men head back to the 90s in S2

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New episodes of ‘X-Men ’97’, out now, scatter the mutants across time as they struggle to find their way home.

X-Men ’97, the Marvel Animation revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, returns with a second season on Disney+ from today (1 July 2026). The show follows a team of mutants who use their powers to protect a world that fears them.

The revived series debuted in 2024 and continues the story of the original animated show, which ran from 1992 to 1997. Season two picks up after the X-Men are scattered across different time eras, forcing the team to search for a way home while danger grows without them.

Back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance begin to emerge in the wake of the team’s absence. The split timeline allows the season to follow members facing threats outside their own era, while the world they left behind becomes more hostile to mutantkind.

The first three episodes are available now, with the remaining six set to release weekly on Wednesdays.

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. Jake Castorena serves as supervising producer.

Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley serve as episodic directors.