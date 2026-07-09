Rare Nissans rev up private collection

Juan Wheeler MD of Nissan South Africa, with Freek de Kock, owner of the largest private collection of Nissan and Datsun vehicles in the world. Photo supplied.

Iconic bakkies, EVs and a concept rally car have been added to the biggest private collection of Nissan and Datsun vehicles in the world, in Bothaville.

Nissan South Africa has donated five vehicles from its former automotive assembly plant to Freek de Kock, the owner and founder of the biggest private collection of Nissan and Datsun vehicles in the world.

The vehicles include the “Hands that Build” Nissan Navara (the first Navara made in South Africa), the final model of the iconic Nissan NP200 half-ton bakkie, the second-generation Nissan LEAF, a Datsun Go concept rally car, and the Nissan X-Trail e-Power.

“These are all iconic or unique models which were either made at this plant or which were based at the plant for homologation ahead of their introduction to the South African market like the LEAF or for feasibility studies like the X-Trail e-Power,” says Ramy Mohareb, Nissan Africa head of brand and communications.”

According to Juan Wheeler, Nissan South Africa country director, the decision to donate the vehicles to De Kock was a simple one.

He says: “If you have ever had the privilege of visiting Freek’s collection in Bothaville, you know you are in the presence of someone who doesn’t just love cars, he is absolutely passionate about this incredible Japanese brand and its more than 60 year heritage in South Africa and it made perfect sense as we were closing our manufacturing operation at Rosslyn to ensure that these historic vehicles are kept and cherished in a place that truly honours and cherishes the Nissan brand as much as we do.”

De Kock started his collection more than 20 years ago. He now has more than 200 vehicles, with 120 in running and showroom condition. The collection ranges from high-performance Nissan GT-R and Datsun 240Z models to the Fairlady and a Datsun Safari. The Safari, an early version of the Datsun Patrol, was configured as a fire engine and deployed in Japan.

De Kock says: “I don’t have favourites, I love them all and I am particularly happy that my passion, and commitment, for the brand has been recognised by Nissan South Africa with this incredibly generous and very touching donation.

“I have an extensive range of Nissan bakkies, but it is very special indeed to receive the last Navara, complete with the handprints of the men and women who built it, to my collection as well as the NP200 which was the heir to the iconic Nissan 1400.”

He says the LEAF and the X-Trail e-Power are also special because the vehicles remind people that Nissan has long been ahead of the curve in innovation, with the LEAF establishing the brand as a world leader in electrified mobility.

Mohareb says: “At Nissan, we pride ourselves on our products and our people and Oom Freek is definitely part of our family. He has been an incredible ambassador for the brand, sharing his collection with us at events the length and breadth of the country – and we look forward to doing even more with him in future.”